Meghan Markle has landed in hot water yet again. And this time it might not be through any fault of her own. Reportedly, the Duchess of Sussex was accused of jinxing Serena Williams as she watched the tennis star lose and fail to secure an historic 24th Grand Slam at the US Open, just months after she attended Williams' defeat at Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Sussex, was apparently called a bad luck charm, with fans citing the resounding loss at the Wimbledon final to Simona Halep and the year before at SW19 to Angelique Kerber.

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams are very close friends, so it was a sweet gesture on Meghan's part to come over to support her friend. But it looks like her presence may have had the opposite effect, at least according to fans. Apparently, the Royal was the centre of attention in New York as she watched with Williams' mother Oracene Price but the pair were left disappointed as the former number one was beaten 6-3, 7-5, by Canadian Bianca Andreescu.

Meghan Markle has been facing a lot of criticism lately, but this time it looks like she is quite unfairly being blamed. She didn't even seem to have made a spectacle of herself this time. And yet, she finds herself facing the ire of fans.

Meghan Markle just can't seem to catch a break. We wonder what her PR team will have to say about this fiasco. Meghan Markle may realis that being who she is, she may very well be damned if she doesn't and damned if she does. Meghan Markle may very well have gotten used to being criticized by now. She has been a Royal for about a year now. We hope Serena William's defeat doesn't bring Meghan Markle down.