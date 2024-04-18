Prince Harry Officially Renounces British Residency as He Lists US as Primary Residence for First Time Amid Growing Fears of Deportation

Prince Harry is an American now. Harry has officially declared America as his home by renouncing his British residency in new paperwork. On Wednesday, he made his first public comments since his sister-in-law Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis, speaking via video link at Travalyst's annual general meeting.

Travalyst, a sustainable travel organization founded by Prince Harry in 2019, is a nonprofit headquartered in London. As part of the organization's year-end procedures, company returns were filed with Harry's updated information. On it, Harry said the "United States" as his "new country/state," according to documents obtained by the Daily Mail. Harry has been a US resident since June 29 last year.

Renouncing His British Residency

Harry's declaration of the United States as his "new country/state" in Travalyst's paperwork is a major indication that he does not intend to reside permanently in his native country in the foreseeable future.

In 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, moved to the United States, where they currently live with their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, in Montecito, California, in a move dubbed "Megxit."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were obliged to vacate their UK residence, Frogmore Cottage, which had been gifted to them by the late queen after their wedding in 2018.

They ultimately vacated the property in 2023, leaving them without an official residence in the UK.

The updated details filed at Companies House for Prince Harry's eco-travel venture Travalyst also raise serious questions on whether he can remain a Counsellor of State.

Counsellors of State are essential members of the Royal Family who can deputize for the Monarch in their absence or incapacity. However, by law, Counsellors of State are required to have a UK domicile.

With Prince Harry having no home in the UK following King Charles's request for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to vacate Frogmore Cottage, a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth, his eligibility for this role comes into question.

No Place for Harry in UK

The change in Prince Harry's residency status comes as pressure increases on US President Joe Biden's administration to disclose Harry's visa records. This pressure intensified following remarks made by the American ambassador to London, indicating that Harry would not face deportation while Biden was in office.

The conservative Heritage Foundation think tank in Washington DC, which has taken legal action to obtain the release of the file, has included the comments made by Jane Hartley as evidence in its case.

However, now, when Harry and Meghan visit the UK, they are left without a designated residence and must rely on staying with friends or booking accommodations in a hotel.

"Home for me, now, for the time being, is in the States. And it really feels that way, as well. We've been welcomed with open arms and have got such a great community up in Santa Barbara," Harry said in a 2022 interview with "Today."

With the filing of this new paperwork, Prince Harry has made his residency status official, signaling that it's not just a temporary arrangement but a more permanent decision.

Meanwhile, Meghan recently unveiled her latest venture, a lifestyle company named American Riviera Orchard. The brand will offer various products including jams, jellies, and cookware.

Prince Harry appeared at the meeting on Wednesday via video link from their Montecito home. "Travel and tourism rely on destinations, held together by communities, without which we have nowhere to travel to," he said in his public remarks.