Queen Elizabeth II Was Furious Over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Claims of Her Approval for Lilibet's Name

A forthcoming book about the British royal family discloses that the deceased Queen Elizabeth expressed anger towards Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. This reaction stemmed from the couple's assertion that they had obtained her approval for naming their younger daughter Lilibet.

Born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in June 2021, Lilibet is the second child of the couple, following Archie Harrison.

Royal Aide Claims Queen Was Furious

Daily Mail reported that in the biography titled "Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story" by Robert Hardman, a royal aide claims that the late monarch was "as angry as I'd ever seen her" when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex publicly declared that they had obtained approval to use her childhood nickname for their second child.

In a statement announcing the birth of their second child, Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote, "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," they added.

Lilbet Was Queen's Childhood Name

Following Lili's birth and the controversy surrounding her name, BBC royal correspondent Jonny Dymond had tweeted at the time, "Palace source tells BBC that the Queen was not asked by Meghan and Harry over the use of her childhood nickname; reports suggested Harry had sought permission from Queen to call newborn 'Lilibet'; but Palace source says the Queen was 'never asked.'"

However, days later, Buckingham Palace issued a statement celebrating the birth of Lilibet. "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been informed and are delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," a spokesperson said.

The publication stated that the upcoming book has unveiled a memorandum disclosing the specifics of the late Monarch's final moments. According to her private secretary, the Queen 'slipped away' peacefully, concluding her last set of paperwork and placing two sealed letters within it, one addressed to her son and heir.