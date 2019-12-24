Fans of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have something to rejoice as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their family's Christmas card.

The royal couple who are presently in Canada on a six-week royal leave, sent an eco-friendly digital e-card to their, family, friends, and charities and patronages of which they are a part of.

The first look at the card was provided on the Queen's Commonwealth Trust Twitter account. The authorities tweeted: "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"

The black and white card

The Christmas card which comes with a message, "Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from our family to yours," from the royal couple, features a black and white image of the family.

With a huge Christmas tree in the background, Prince Harry and Meghan look adoringly at their eight-month-old son Archie as he comes crawling towards the camera. Meghan could be seen wearing a simple knit sweater and trousers while Harry wears a crisp white button-down shirt with trousers.

For days now fans have been urging the couple to release their family Christmas card for this year.

When will Prince William and Kate release their card?

Even though William and Kate have not released their family Christmas card officially yet, the card was leaked online after a recipient tweeted about receiving it.

In a tweet, Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty of the RAF Air Cadets, posted a picture of the card sent to her by Kate. "A Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the @aircadets. We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020," wrote Dawn.

The family photo shows William sitting on a motorcycle while holding Prince Louis. Kate Middleton, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte are standing beside William. The entire family in dressed in shades of blues. The card featuring a message: "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," is signed Catherine, by the Duchess.