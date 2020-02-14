In an inhumane and drastic step, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fired all their 15 staff members at their Buckingham Palace office and closed it down. The couple is distancing themselves from their royal life and the staff members paid a heavy price by losing their jobs.

Reports state that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex informed their staff a month ago after they decided to step down as royals and put them on notice. It is also reported that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles were aware of the lay-offs and office closure.

Will the fired staff be redeployed at the Buckingham Palace?

Now that Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles know about the rampant firing, reports are doing the rounds that the royals might rehire a few at the Buckingham palace to perform their task in different offices. The Daily Mail stated that one or two of their axed staffers may find their way back into the royal household, but are negotiating their severance packages.

"Given their decision to step back, an office at Buckingham Palace is no longer needed. While the details are still being finalized and efforts are being made to redeploy people within the royal household, unfortunately, there will be some redundancies [firings]," A source said to The Daily Mail.

Who are the fired staffers?

A total of 15 staffers have been shown the door by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and that includes communications chief Sara Latham and newly appointed private secretary Fiona Mcilwham. Clara Loughran, who was Harry's program coordinator and famously handed Meghan her bouquet on her wedding day, also got the boot.

However, a source revealed that the staffers hold no grudges against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and thoroughly understand the couple's situation and respect their decision. "The Duke and Duchess have a small team, less than 15 people. The team are very loyal to the Sussexes and understand and respect the decision they have taken. They are all close and supporting each other. The team are busy helping to set their Royal Highnesses up for the future and working on a series of final engagements."