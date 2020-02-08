Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been leading a quiet life with baby Archie ever since they stepped down from their royal duties last month. Fans and followers of the duo were looking forward to their first official public appearance for weeks. Many of them were also expecting the couple to walk the red carpet of Oscars 2020 with big stars from Hollywood, including Meryl Sheep.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were approached by the organizing committee of the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony to present the Best Picture award. They were supposed to make their high-profile public appearance at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday night. But the couple reportedly declined the offer, even though "they were honored by the request", according to Hello magazine.

The report came immediately after Meghan and Harry attended a private meeting with JP Morgan in Miami. The summit was held on Thursday, February 7, during which the Duke of Sussex addressed the audience. This was their first public appearance in the US after they stepped down from their duties as senior royal members.

Will Harry and Meghan lead a quiet life for baby Archie in Canada?

Ever since then, there has been intense speculation about the Duke and Duchess' future plans. The duo may lead an "exclusive" and "untouchable" life in Canada with their son, Archie, for some time, reported Harper Bazaar. It could be because they want their child to grow up like a normal kid.

Harry is well aware of the responsibilities of a royal child and Meghan knows about the various challenges a celebrity kid can go through. The duo may not really want Archie to experience them. So, they might keep him away from the spotlight.

Canadian media personalities and law experts have already suggested that Harry and Meghan will probably shift to Canada for leading a private life. "It seems to me that the principal element that has prompted their radical change of lifestyle and radical change of status is because of the spotlight," David Fraser, a privacy lawyer at McInnes Cooper in Halifax, Nova Scotia, told Insider.