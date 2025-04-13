President Trump Snubs Handshake with RFK Jr's Wife Cheryl Hines While Entering UFC 314 Fights

President Donald Trump appeared to snub actress Cheryl Hines, the wife of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the UFC 314 event on Saturday night. Hines, best known for her role in "Curb Your Enthusiasm", was standing beside her husband as Trump arrived at the Kaseya Center in Miami and made his way to his seat.

Video captured the moment Trump moved through a crowd of notable figures, shook hands and greeted several familiar faces and warmly embraced RFK Jr. Hines stood just beside her husband with her hand outstretched and waited as Trump came forward. However, she was completely ignored by Trump, leaving her conspicuously hanging.

Ignored Completely

Hines appeared to purse her lips and wave her hand in the air as Trump walked past her, continuing on to greet supporters and UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Kennedy appeared to take the apparent slight in stride, laughing it off.

Trump took time to acknowledge personalities like Dave Portnoy and several others as he made his way toward the UFC octagon, but he noticeably skipped over Hines, who has been married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. since 2014.

As Trump moved by, seemingly unaware, Hines gave him a quick pat on the shoulder. She then made a deliberate effort to warmly greet Trump's granddaughter, Kai Trump, who accompanied him to the packed event that evening.

President Trump appeared to make up later on, as photos shared online showed him holding Hines' hand while chatting with her and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In the past, Hines has been openly critical of Trump and voiced her disapproval of his presidential run. According to TMZ, when Kennedy chose to back the former president during the 2024 election, Hines made it clear that her support was solely for her husband — not for Trump.

Sweet Revenge

However, in November following the election, Hines was seen at Mar-a-Lago and was reportedly "blending in nicely" with the MAGA crowd, according to Page Six. Cheryl Hines is the third wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after his marriages to Emily Black and the late Mary Richardson.

The couple began their relationship in 2012 and currently own homes in Los Angeles, Cape Cod, and Washington, D.C.

They were introduced by Larry David, Hines' co-star from Curb Your Enthusiasm, the show that brought her widespread recognition.

Online, viewers quickly picked up on the apparent snub, with one user summing up the moment in a humorous way: "Cheryl Hines getting blown off for a handshake by President Trump is just missing the Curb theme music."

"Lmfao trump ghosted Cheryl Hines so hard," another person wrote, while a third added: "Was that intentional?! Does anyone know why?"