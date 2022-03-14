'The Power of Dog' Wins Big at Critics Choice Awards 2022; Complete List of Winners

Netflix's highly acclaimed drama, The Power of the Dog, walked away with 'Best Picture' at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Directed by Jane, the drama bagged four awards including the Best Director.

The award ceremony was held in Los Angeles on Sunday. Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the 2022 ceremony was telecast live on the CW and TBS.

Ariana DeBose Highlights LGBTQ+ Community in Her Speech

During the speech West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose, who won the Best Supporting Award at the ceremony, spoke highly about the youth and the LGBTQ+ community.

"To all young people, [it] doesn't matter how you identify or who you are, you are unique, you are talented, you are seen, you are valued, you are loved and you matter. Please don't ever forget that," she said. Addressing fellow nominee Rita Moreno, the actress added, "I am not in front of you, I am not behind you, I am beside you. And that is the greatest gift you could've ever given me."

Earlier, DeBose created history by becoming the first queer woman of color to be recognized for acting after bagging the SAG Awards.

Complete List

FILM

BEST PICTURE

The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST DIRECTOR

Jane Campion â€“ The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST ACTOR

Will Smith â€“ King Richard (Warner Bros)

BEST ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain â€“ The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Belfast (Focus Features)

BEST COMEDY FEATURE

Licorice Pizza (MGM/UAR)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Mitchells vs. the Machines (MGM/UAR)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus Films)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Ariana DeBose â€“ West Side Story (Warner Bros)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Troy Kotsur â€“ CODA (Apple Original Films)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Kenneth Branagh â€“ Belfast (Focus Features)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Jane Campion â€“ The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Jude Hill â€“ Belfast (Focus Features)

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Dune (Warner Bros)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Ari Wegner â€“ The Power of the Dog (Netflix)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos â€“ Dune (Warner Bros)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jenny Beavan â€“ Cruella (Disney)

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)

BEST EDITING

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn â€“ West Side Story (Warner Bros)

BEST SONG

No Time to Die, from No Time to Die (MGM/UAR)

BEST SCORE

Hans Zimmer â€“ Dune (Warner Bros)

TELEVISION

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Succession (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Lee Jung-jae â€“ Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Melanie Lynskey â€“ Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart â€“ Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jason Sudeikis â€“ Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Michael Keaton â€“ Dopesick (Hulu)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sarah Snook â€“ Succession (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin â€“ Succession (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Waddingham â€“ Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Brett Goldstein â€“ Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge â€“ The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett â€“ The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

What If...? (Disney+)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Oslo (HBO)

BEST TALK SHOW

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)