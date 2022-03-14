'The Power of Dog' Wins Big at Critics Choice Awards 2022; Complete List of Winners

Netflix's highly acclaimed drama, The Power of the Dog, walked away with 'Best Picture' at the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards. Directed by Jane, the drama bagged four awards including the Best Director.
The award ceremony was held in Los Angeles on Sunday. Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the 2022 ceremony was telecast live on the CW and TBS.
Ariana DeBose Highlights LGBTQ+ Community in Her Speech
During the speech West Side Story actress Ariana DeBose, who won the Best Supporting Award at the ceremony, spoke highly about the youth and the LGBTQ+ community.
"To all young people, [it] doesn't matter how you identify or who you are, you are unique, you are talented, you are seen, you are valued, you are loved and you matter. Please don't ever forget that," she said. Addressing fellow nominee Rita Moreno, the actress added, "I am not in front of you, I am not behind you, I am beside you. And that is the greatest gift you could've ever given me."
Earlier, DeBose created history by becoming the first queer woman of color to be recognized for acting after bagging the SAG Awards.
Complete List
FILM
BEST PICTURE
The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST DIRECTOR
Jane Campion â€“ The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST ACTOR
Will Smith â€“ King Richard (Warner Bros)
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain â€“ The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
Belfast (Focus Features)
BEST COMEDY FEATURE
Licorice Pizza (MGM/UAR)
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
The Mitchells vs. the Machines (MGM/UAR)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Drive My Car (Sideshow/Janus Films)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Ariana DeBose â€“ West Side Story (Warner Bros)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Troy Kotsur â€“ CODA (Apple Original Films)
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Kenneth Branagh â€“ Belfast (Focus Features)
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Jane Campion â€“ The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
Jude Hill â€“ Belfast (Focus Features)
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Dune (Warner Bros)
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Ari Wegner â€“ The Power of the Dog (Netflix)
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos â€“ Dune (Warner Bros)
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Jenny Beavan â€“ Cruella (Disney)
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Searchlight)
BEST EDITING
Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn â€“ West Side Story (Warner Bros)
BEST SONG
No Time to Die, from No Time to Die (MGM/UAR)
BEST SCORE
Hans Zimmer â€“ Dune (Warner Bros)
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Succession (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Lee Jung-jae â€“ Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Melanie Lynskey â€“ Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jean Smart â€“ Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Jason Sudeikis â€“ Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Michael Keaton â€“ Dopesick (Hulu)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sarah Snook â€“ Succession (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Kieran Culkin â€“ Succession (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Waddingham â€“ Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Brett Goldstein â€“ Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jennifer Coolidge â€“ The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Murray Bartlett â€“ The White Lotus (HBO)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
What If...? (Disney+)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Oslo (HBO)
BEST TALK SHOW
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)