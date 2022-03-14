Hailey Bieber Blood Clotting Stroke Caused by Covid-19 Vaccine? Chatter on Social Media Fuels Conspiracy Theory

Hours after Hailey Bieber, wife of Justin Bieber, announced that she was hospitalized for a blood clot, conspiracy theory blamed it on Covid-19 vaccine. Hailey had made the announcement on her Instagram page.

The songwriter secretly married Hailey in a courthouse in New York in 2018. The two, who have been friends since their teenage, first started dating in 2014. However, they broke up before getting back again in 2018.

Hailey Claims to Have Recovered Completely

Sharing her harrowing experience on her social media page, Hailey said that even though she recovered completely within a few hours, it was one of the scariest experiences of her life.

"On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital," Hailey wrote on her Instagram Story.

"They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours," she continued. "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well, and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

Earlier, Bieber was found COVID-19 positive. Page Six reported that the doctors initially believed that Hailey's health scare could be related to her husband's diagnosis.

Conspiracy Theory Surfaces on Social Media

Despite there being no official confirmation linking Hailey's health scare to the Covid-19 vaccines, anti-vaxxers were quick to jump the gun.

"Hailey Bieber says she has 'recovered completely' after doctors discovered a blood clot in her brain. Did she get the covid vaccine & booster? My cousin in his 60's had it & the same thing happen to him... he's very healthy...big scare," tweeted a user.

"Was Hailey Bieber been vaccinated with fake Covid vaccines? If so, there's the source of the blood clot," wrote another.

"That pesky COVID, causing all those blood clots, strokes and myocarditis, thank God the experimental vaccines are safe and effective," expressed another user.