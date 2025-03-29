The Potato Lab Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Potato Lab episode 9 will air on tvN on Saturday (March 29) at 9:20 PM KST. So Baek Ho will witness an emotional moment between Kim Mi Kyung and Park Ki Se. According to the production team, Kim Mi Kyung and So Baek Ho will face a crisis because of Park Ki Se. The producers asked the viewers to watch the upcoming episode to see Park Ki Se's transformation and its impact on Kim Mi Kyung and So Baek Ho.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The Potato Lab is an ongoing romantic comedy-drama starring Lee Sun Bin as researcher Kim Mi Kyung. The mini-series focuses on a rural potato research institute while featuring the romantic journey between researcher Kim Mi Kyung and director So Baek Ho. Screenwriter Kim Ho Soo wrote the script, and Kang Il Soo directed it. The romantic comedy-drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (March 1) at 9:20 PM KST.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Potato Lab Episode 9:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The Potato Lab episode 9 preview shows Kim Mi Kyung and Park Ki Se tearing up after an emotional conversation. The newly released stills show the former couple emotionally gazing at one another. A photo shows Park Ki Se embracing Kim Mi Kyung and crying on her shoulder while So Baek Ho watches them with a cold expression.

"In Episode 9, something will happen that reminds Kim Mi Kyung of her emotional wounds from six years ago. Please tune in to find out why Park Ki Se is crying in front of Kim Mi Kyung—and what sort of crisis Kim Mi Kyung and So Baek Ho will face because of Park Ki Se's transformation," the production team shared.