The Potato Lab Episode 8: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Potato Lab episode 8 will air on tvN on Sunday (March 23) at 9:20 PM KST. The chapter will show Kim Mi Kyung and So Baek Ho enjoying a late-night date. According to the production team, the viewers can watch heart-fluttering moments between the onscreen couple. They might deal with a new challenge in the upcoming chapter because the newly released stills tease trouble for them.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The Potato Lab is an ongoing romantic comedy-drama starring Lee Sun Bin as researcher Kim Mi Kyung. The mini-series focuses on a rural potato research institute and features the romantic journey between Kim Mi Kyung and director So Baek Ho. Screenwriter Kim Ho Soo wrote the script, and Kang Il Soo directed it. The romantic comedy-drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (March 1) at 9:20 PM KST.

How To Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of The Potato Lab Episode 8:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The Potato Lab episode 8 will take viewers through the romantic journey between Kim Mi Kyung and So Baek Ho. The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the sweet moments between the onscreen couple. The images show So Baek Ho warmly hugging Kim Mi Kyung alone in a room. However, another set of images teases troubled moments for the onscreen couple.

"Please stay tuned to find out how Kim Mi Kyung and So Baek Ho's sweet and salty romance unfolds," the production team shared.