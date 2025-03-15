The Potato Lab Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Potato Lab episode 5 will air on tvN on Saturday (March 15) at 9:20 PM KST. The chapter will introduce Jung Shin Hye as Yoon Hee Jin, a new guest at So Baek Ho's guesthouse. According to the production team, Yoon Hee Jin's arrival will steer romantic tension for Kim Mi Kyung, So Baek Ho, Lee Ong Joo, and Kim Hwan Kyung.

The Potato Lab is an ongoing romantic comedy-drama starring Lee Sun Bin as researcher Kim Mi Kyung. The mini-series focuses on a rural potato research institute and features the romantic journey between researcher Kim Mi Kyung and director So Baek Ho. Screenwriter Kim Ho Soo wrote the script, and Kang Il Soo directed it. The romantic comedy-drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (March 1) at 9:20 PM KST.

Here is everything about The Potato Lab episode 5, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How To Watch?

The Potato Lab will air its next episode on tvN on Saturday (March 15) at 9:20 PM KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Potato Lab Episode 5:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The Potato Lab episode 5 preview teases romantic tension between Kim Mi Kyung, So Baek Ho, Lee Ong Joo, and Kim Hwan Kyung. It introduces viewers to Jung Shin Hye as Yoon Hee Jin, a new guest at So Baek Ho's guesthouse. The sociable and friendly nature of Yoon Hee Jin makes Mi Kyung jealous and suspicious. Meanwhile, Ong Joo feels displeased after seeing Hee Jin closely interacting with Kim Hwan Kyung.

"In Episode 5, which airs today, a person of interest who will shake up the relationships between Kim Mi Kyung, So Baek Ho, Lee Ong Joo, and Kim Hwan Kyung will arrive. Yoon Hee Jin's arrival will light a fire in the romance between Kim Mi Kyung and So Baek Ho, in addition to the emotions of Lee Ong Joo and Kim Hwan Kyung," the production team shared.