The Potato Lab Episode 7: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Potato Lab episode 7 will air on tvN on Saturday (March 22) at 9:20 PM KST. The upcoming chapter will feature the blossoming romance between Kim Mi Kyung and So Baek Ho. According to the production team, a crisis will affect the romantic relationship between Kim Mi Kyung and So Baek Ho shortly after they realize their feelings for one another.

People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The Potato Lab is an ongoing romantic comedy-drama starring Lee Sun Bin as researcher Kim Mi Kyung. The mini-series focuses on a rural potato research institute and features the romantic journey between Kim Mi Kyung and director So Baek Ho. Screenwriter Kim Ho Soo wrote the script, and Kang Il Soo directed it. The romantic comedy-drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (March 1) at 9:20 PM KST.

How To Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of The Potato Lab Episode 7:

US - 8:20 AM

Canada - 8:20 AM

Australia - 9:50 PM

New Zealand - 12:20 AM

Japan - 9:20 PM

Mexico - 9:20 AM

Brazil - 9:20 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 PM

India - 5:50 PM

Indonesia - 7:20 PM

Singapore - 8:20 PM

China - 8:20 PM

Europe - 2:20 PM

France - 2:20 PM

Spain - 2:20 PM

UK - 1:20 PM

South Africa - 1:20 PM

Philippines - 8:20 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The Potato Lab episode 7 hints at the beginning of a romantic journey for Kim Mi Kyung and So Baek Ho. The newly released stills offer a glimpse into the sweet moments between the onscreen couple. The images show So Baek Ho surprising Kim Mi Kyung with an unexpected gift. But the sweet moment may not last long as the producers have teased crisis for them.

"In Episode 7, a crisis will come after Kim Mi Kyung and So Baek Ho realize their feelings for one another. Please stay tuned to find out how Kim Mi Kyung and So Baek Ho's 'sweet and salty romance unfolds," the production team shared.