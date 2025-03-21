Buried Hearts Episode 9: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Buried Hearts episode 9 will air on SBS on Friday (March 21) at 10:00 pm KST. The chapter will feature an epic showdown between Yum Jang Sun and Seo Dong Joo. According to the production team, the upcoming episode will feature Seo Dong Joo's thrilling counterattack, and his first target will be Yum Jang Sun. The producers said the viewers can watch Seo Dong Joo boldly challenging Yum Jang Sun in the upcoming chapter.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this revenge drama on TV or stream it on various online platforms. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch the eighth of this romance drama with subtitles on Disney+ Hotstar.

Here are the International Air Timings of Buried Hearts Episode 9:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Buried Hearts Episode 9 Preview

The preview teases a fierce battle between Yum Jang Sun and Seo Dong Joo. It shows Seo Dong Joo boldly challenging Yum Jang Sun by openly declaring war. The viewers can look forward to a daring counterattack by Seo Dong Joo with Yum Jang Sun as his prime target.

"In Episode 9, which airs today, Seo Dong Joo—who has once again escaped death—will begin a thrilling counterattack. Of course, the first target of Seo Dong Joo's counterattack is naturally Yum Jang Sun. As Seo Dong Joo boldly challenges him without hiding anything any longer, Yum Jang Sun's anger gauge will soar," the producers shared.

Buried Hearts Episode 1 Spoilers

The production team praised Park Hyung Sik and Heo Joon Ho while teasing troubled moments for Yeo Eun Nam. The newly released stills hint at Yeo Eun Nam's evil deed. The images also focus on Yeo Eun Nam, who looks anxious in the photos.

"In the upcoming episode, Yum Jang Sun's evil deeds will extend even to his niece-in-law Yeo Eun Nam. As his cruelty reaches unimaginable levels, viewers should pay close attention to whether Yeo Eun Nam can escape his clutches. Also, please look forward to Heo Joon Ho's outstanding performance and Hong Hwa Yeon's bold and energetic portrayal of her character. Once you lose yourself in the two actors' performances, 60 minutes will fly by in the blink of an eye. Please look forward to Episode 9, which will feature a fierce no-holds-barred fight between Seo Dong Joo and Yum Jang Sun," the producers commented.