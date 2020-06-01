Crash Landing On You star Hyun Bin was recently in the news for two reasons: one was personal and the other work-related. Fans of Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo had started trending the rumor that the former on-screen couple was dating. There were also reports claiming that the second season of Crash Landing On You was on the cards.

Both rumors were not confirmed nor denied by the agencies of the respective actors. Instead, there is news for Hyun Bin fans. After signing a one-year contract with Smart Communications, a Hyun Bin-starred advertisement has been released on Monday, June 1.

Commercial Shot in Korea

The latest Smart Communications TVC commercial was shot in one day. The video was shot in South Korea by a local production group. Smart Communications is based in the Philippines and the shooting was also supposed to have taken place there. But due to travel restrictions, the shooting venue was changed to South Korea. A team from Manila monitored the shoot online.

Speaking about Hyun Bin and his popularity, Jane Basas, SVP and Head of Consumer Wireless Business, said: "It would have been crazy for us not to do it," reported ABS-CBN. She said Hyun Bin was widely popular in the Philippines and has a huge fan base.

As fans and the unit crew in the Philippines couldn't meet Hyun Bin, the star autographed the jackets he used for the shoot before sending them back to the company headquarters. It is said that the Crash Landing On You actor will travel to the Philippines but did not confirm the date.

This is the first time a Philippines telecom company has chosen a South Korean star as a brand ambassador for their product. It is all because of the Hyun Bin phenomenon, says the company.

All Set For Crash Landing On You Season 2?

When shootings of other dramas and movies are getting delayed, it is a treat for Hyun Bin fans as they can watch their favorite star in a brand new commercial. Hyun Bin fans have been waiting to see him after Crash Landing On You that was a blockbuster hit and went on to become the second most watched JTBC drama after Sky Castle. But recently, World of the Married took the crown from Sky Castle, pushing Crash Landing On You to the third spot in terms of ratings.

Though reports of the second season of Crash Landing On You are making the rounds, there is no truth in them as JTBC has not made any official announcement in this regard. Fans' dreams of watching Hyun Bin (Captain Ri Jeong Hyeok) and Yoon Se Ri (Son ye Jin) back on screen may not come true any time soon.

At the same time, watching Hyun Bin and Song Hye Kyo together off screen is also just a rumor as the couple has not even been spotted together.