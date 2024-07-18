'Positive' Joe Biden Faces Flak for Boarding Air Force One Without Mask, Endangering Others

U.S. President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, drawing criticism for traveling without a mask on Air Force One while heading to Delaware to recover. Biden had been scheduled to speak at a Latino advocacy group event in Las Vegas, which was canceled due to his diagnosis.

Biden Says He is Doing Well

New York Post reported that the 81-year-old President told reporters at Harry Reid International Airport that he feels good despite the diagnosis. Speaking maskless after leaving Air Force One, Biden said, "I am doing well."

The White House issued a statement saying that Biden is self-isolating after experiencing mild symptoms. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the President is vaccinated, boosted, and has mild symptoms. She added, "He will be returning to Delaware where he will self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time."

Biden took the opportunity to criticize his rival Donald Trump and Elon Musk on social media platform X. He wrote, "I'm sick," followed by another post in the thread, "of Elon Musk and his rich buddies trying to buy this election. And if you agree, pitch in here." The post included pictures of Trump and Musk and a link to a donation site for the Biden campaign.

Social Media Reacts

Soon after the report, there were many who criticized Biden for travelling maskless, thus compromising the health of those around him. "Shameful. Not masking in his car or entering or exiting Air Force One, exposing dozens of people to Covid on the aircraft and in his Secret Service entourage. This sets such a bad example, suggesting that you don't need to mask if you test positive and are out in The future public," wrote a user on X.

"Biden wasn't even wearing a mask entering Air Force One. And that's his protocol. He doesn't have COVID. He's getting pushed out. What got him in is taking him out.. COVID," read another post.

"He just Boarder Air Force One without a mask. Either he's learned that masks don't work, or he doesn't have it. #idiocracy," opined another user.

"This just gets darker and darker......it looks all Pre Planned and Biden goes down with Covid so he cannot make any gaffes should he be questioned on it.....Deep Deep State Stuff going on here," expressed a user.