KCON LA 2024: Where to Stream, Date, Venue, Hosts, Lineup, and More

KCON LA 2024 will take place as a three-day event towards the end of this month. It will feature live online performances by a star-studded lineup of K-pop bands and artists, including ZEROBASEONE, SHINEE member Taemin, ENHYPEN, Kep1er, and Jeon Somi. Korean music lovers from around the world can stream the musical event live online through various online platforms, such as the official YouTube channel.

The annual convention and music festival will be held in three locations this year. It will celebrate Korean pop culture through various programs, like the highly anticipated M Countdown concert. As part of its 12th anniversary, the musical event will expand its reach to wider audiences. It will be broadcast live online for K-pop fans in the US through national television.

Here is everything about KCON LA 2024, including the date, venue, hosts, time, line-up, and live streaming details.

Where to Stream?

The annual convention and music festival will be held as a three-day event from July 26 to July 28 at three different places. K-pop fans from various parts of the globe will get a chance to enjoy the live onstage performances of their favorite artists from the comfort of their homes. The glam event will be telecast live from the LA Convention Center, Gilbert Lindsay Plaza, and Crypto.com Arena through the official YouTube channel.

People in the US will have the opportunity to watch the music festival live online on national television this year. CJ ENM has teamed up with The CW Network to broadcast the annual event on TV across the country.

Date, Venue, and Time

KCON LA 2024 will take place at the Crypto.com Arena and LA Convention Center from July 26 to July 28. KCON Stage, Showcase, Meet and Greet, and M Countdown are the various programs arranged by the organizers.

Hosts

Rowoon, Jeon Somi, and Kim Soo Hyun will host the annual star-studded event. The Queen Of Tears star Soo Hyun will host a special fan meeting during the convention. The program is titled Behind the Scene: Kim Soo Hyun. It will take place at the Meet and Greet Stage at the LA Convention Center South Hall on Sunday (July 28). Marry My Husband actress Park Min Young will hold a special fan meeting on Saturday (July 27). The show is titled Special Fan Meeting: Marry My Husband.

Performers

The first lineup of artists confirmed to perform at the glam event are A.C.E, BIBI, CRAXY, DXMON, ENHYPEN, Hyolyn, Issac Hong, I-LAND 2, NMIXX, P1Harmony, SHINEE member Taemin, TWS, ZEROBASEONE, and Zico. The second lineup of performers are STAYC, APOKI, BOYNEXTDOOR, DRIPPIN, g.o.d, INI, Jeon Somi, Jo Yu Ri, Kep1er, ME: I, and POW.

BOYNEXTDOOR, INI, Kep1er, P1Harmony, SHINEE member Taemin, and BIBI will take part in M Countdown on Friday (July 26). INI, Jo Yu Ri, P1Harmony, and ZEROBASEONE will take the KCON Stage. Kep1er, NMIXX, and ZEROBASEONE will interact with their fans during Meet and Greet. APOKI, DRIPPIN, and DXMON will attend the Showcase.

ME: I, g.o.d, Jo Yu Ri, NMIXX, TWS, and ENHYPEN will perform in M Countdown on Saturday (July 27). BOYNEXTDOOR, BIBI, Hyolyn, and NMIXX will take the KCON Stage. P1Harmony, BOYNEXTDOOR, and Jeon Somi attend the Meet and Greet, while APOKI, CRAXY, and POW will participate in the Showcase.

ZEROBASEONE, Jeon Somi, STAYC, I-LAND 2, and Zico will perform at M Countdown on Sunday (July 28). STAYC, TWS, and A.C.E will take the KCON Stage. Hyolyn, STAYC, and TWS will attend Meet and Greet. APOKI, ME: Issac Hong will take part in the Showcase.

M Countdown Concert

The star-studded live onstage musical show will take place with a live telecast on Sunday (July 28) at 8:00 pm EST. K-pop bands, such as NCT 127, Jeon Somi, Block B's Zico, STAYC, ZEROBASEONE, and Izna will take the stage on fire.