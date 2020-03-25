PornHub is encouraging people around the world to stay home and practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 outbreak by offering them access to more porn for free.

After giving users in Italy, France and Spain free access to PornHub's Premium subscription last week, the porn website is offering the free service to users across the globe as more countries impose lockdowns in a bid contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Free PornHub Premium subscription for all

As the incidence of reported positive coronavirus cases continues to increase, countries across the globe are imposing stay-at-home orders nationwide in attempts to curb the disease's spread.

These include India, United Kingdom, Italy, South Africa, Spain, France, and many more. With more countries in lockdown, its population is forced citizens are forced to isolate themselves and restrict themselves to the confines of their homes and Pornhub wants to keep it that way, by offering them Premium subscriptions for free.

"Since this is a situation that continues to impact us all, we've decided to play our part in encouraging everyone to stay home and are launching Free Premium worldwide until April 23," Pornhub said in a blog post on Tuesday.

As part of its announcement, the company also said that it would also be giving all its models a 100 percent payout (excluding processing fees) from both Pornhub and Modelhub during the month of April, citing the financial impact from the pandemic.

How to sign up? What are the benefits of PornHub Premium?

All you have to do it sign up using the site's special "stay home" landing page and enjoy premium content for a month, completely free of charge. The only thing Pornhub asks in return is your commitment to either isolate yourself at home, or agree to agree to regularly wash your hands and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Premium subscription, which typically costs about $9.99 a month, will give users access to PornHub's exclusive full-length content, that is not only ad-free but also better in terms of quality and streaming speed, and it even includes virtual reality (VR) videos.