If you're stuck at home after a lockdown has been imposed in your country due to a global pandemic, what do you do? Play video games? Binge-watch content on Netflix? Read a book?

Pornhub is hoping Italians have a little something different in mind. With the country extending emergency measures across the nation, its citizens are forced to stay indoors to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19 and Pornhub wants to keep it that way, by giving them Premium subscriptions, completely free of charge.

PornHub Premium free for Italians

The pornography website announced that users from Italy will be able to watch PornHub Premium content (including Coronavirus-themed porn videos) without entering their credit card details up until April 3. The Premium subscription will give Italians access to PornHub's exclusive full-length content, that is not only ad-free but also better in terms of quality and streaming speed, and it even includes virtual reality (VR) videos.

The company also announced that it would be donating a percentage of its proceeds from Modelhub – a subsidiary that helps creators monetize their content, to local hospitals amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

"Pornhub has decided to donate its Modelhub March revenue to help Italy overcome the emergency," a message (translated from Italian) reads when you open the site in Italy, according to The Next Web. "To keep you company at home during these weeks, you'll be able to access Pornhub Premium for free for the whole month, with no need for a credit card."

Coronavirus lockdown in Italy

The Coronavirus pandemic has claimed 827 lives in Italy and infected more than 12,400 people in the country till now prompting the government to put the entire nation under total lockdown.

In addition to shutting down all shops, except grocery stores and pharmacies, Italy has threatened citizens who break quarantine with legal action. Those who escape isolation without a genuine reason can face up to three months in detention and/or fines to the tune of €2,500 ($2,800). Infected citizens who intentionally break quarantine can even be charged with murder if someone they've been in close contact with dies due to COVID-19.

That said, there are a number of other factors such as time of diagnosis, time of contact, among others that will be taken into consideration to determine whether or not it's treated as a potential murder case. So if the threat of a deadly virus and a potential murder case wasn't enough to convince you to stay at home, PornHub has just given you one more reason.