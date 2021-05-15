Former porn-star Mia Khalifa got embroiled in tool-kit controversy after she posted an unedited tweet against Israel in the wake of the recent bloodshed in the Middle east. Khalifa later issued a clarification claiming that the 'send tweet' was a "colloquial-internet slang for "full stop."

In an air strike carried out early on Saturday morning, Israel attacked a house in Gaza city, killing at least seven Palestinians. According to the United Nations officials in Gaza, sveral people have taken refuge in the schools, belonging to the United Nations relief agency for Palestinian refugees, converted as designated emergency shelters.

Khalifa Targets US, Israel in Her Tweet

Controversy erupted after Khalifa's tweet against US and Israel ended with "send tweet" instead of a full stop.

"Good morning! Joe Biden cares more about selling decommissioned second hand military gear and artillery to Netanyahu than he cares about death tolls at schools and refugee camps. Send tweet," read the controversial tweet.

However, when several users pointed out "send tweet" mentioned in the tweet as an indication of it being part of an anti-Israel tool kit, Khalifa was sure to issue a clarification. "First @GretaThunberg. Now her. Do these idiots have any sense in them? "Send Tweet" tweeted a user.

Replying to the same, Khalifa wrote, "Because "send tweet" and "that's the tweet" are colloquial-internet slang for "full stop", you out of touch psychopath."

Is Khalifa Part of Another 'Tool Kit'?

The former porn star was earlier involved in tool-kit controversy surrounding the farmers protest in India. The farmers protest tool kit was initially leaked by climate activist Great Thunberg through a tweet.

Khalifa's controversial tweet soon went viral with several users pointing it out. "It's a tool kit, a Paid tweet. What does in the last "send tweet" means," tweeted a user.

"You are still being a prostitute this time for intense complicated global issues. You are taking money to post an opinion on such a complicated and serious issue. Still being a prostitute. "Send tweet," wrote another.

""Send Tweet" Kids who failed in 10th standard 5 times have more common sense than you've," read another tweet.

It isn't the first time that Khalifa has raised her voice in favor of Palestinians. In a tweet posted few days ago, the former Lebanese American adult actress lambasted US for its military aid budget to Israel. "All I see are crimes against humanity that the United States is funding with an annual $3.8B. #freepalestine," Khalifa had tweeted.