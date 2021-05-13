Moments after Ellen DeGeneres announced the wrap up of her long-running talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, speculations were rife about Dakota Johnson being the reason for the show's ending. The show will be wrapped up in 2022 after running for 19 seasons.

The show was embroiled in controversy last year after former and current employees spoke about the toxic workplace experiences. Later, in a letter written to her crew, Ellen had said that steps will be taken to correct the issues.

Ellen Says 19 is a Good Number to Go Out

Announcing the wrap up of the show while taping the Thursday episode of the upcoming season, Ellen said that 19 is a good number to go out on.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ellen said that the show was not a challenge anymore for her. "When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," she said.

The 63-year-old host, who was surrounded by allegations of misconduct by the staffers and celebrities on the show, said that she is not quitting the show because that. "It was very hurtful to me. I mean, very," Ellen told the outlet.

"But if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn't have come back this season. So, it's not why I'm stopping. All I cared about was spreading kindness and compassion, and everything I stand for was being attacked. So, it destroyed me, honestly," added the host who is married to actress Portia de Rossi.

Dakota's Old Interview Goes Viral on Social Media

The Fifty Shades of Grey star went viral on social media after Ellen announced the closure of her show. A clipping of Dakota's interview with the talk show host from November 2019 also went viral.

When DeGeneres asked why she wasn't invited to Johnson's 30th birthday party that year, Johnson said, "Actually no. That's not the truth, Ellen. You were invited. Last time I was on the show last year, you gave me a bunch of sh*t about not inviting you, but I didn't even know you wanted to be invited. I didn't even know you liked me!"

Even as Ellen assured Dakota that she likes her, Dakota completely ripped her by stating that Tig Notaro, who performed at the actress's birthday party, was her favorite comedian.

"The ellen degeneres show ending further proves that in the end, dakota johnson will have the last laugh," tweeted a user.

"Ellen DeGeneres trying to convince us that her show is ending because of lack of creativity, when we know it's Dakota Johnson who ended it," tweeted another.