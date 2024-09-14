Pope Francis Slams Both Trump and Harris Without Mentioning Names and Cautions US Voters Ahead of the Election

Pope Francis on Friday criticized both U.S. presidential candidates for what he referred to as anti-life stances on issues like abortion and immigration. He also urged American Catholics to vote for the "lesser evil" in the upcoming election. "Both are against life, be it the one who kicks out migrants or the one who (supports) killing babies," Francis said.

"Both are against life," he repeated. The Argentine Jesuit was asked to offer guidance to American Catholic voters during an in-flight press conference on his way back to Rome after a four-nation tour of Asia. Francis emphasized that, as a non-American, he would not be voting but gave his views.

Pope Slams Trump and Harris Without Taking Names

Neither Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, nor Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, was specifically mentioned by name. However, Pope Francis spoke strongly when asked to address their stances on two key U.S. election issues — abortion and immigration — both of which are significant to the Catholic Church.

Francis has made advocating for migrants a central focus of his papacy, consistently voicing his support for their rights. While he firmly upholds the church's stance against abortion, he has not emphasized church doctrine as much as his predecessors.

He explained that migration is a right outlined in Scripture, and failing to welcome strangers, as instructed in the Bible, is a "grave sin." He also spoke candidly about abortion.

"To have an abortion is to kill a human being. You may like the word or not, but it's killing,' he said. 'We have to see this clearly."

When asked about what action to take at the polls, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of fulfilling one's civic duty by voting. "One should vote, and choose the lesser evil," he said.

"Who is the lesser evil, the woman or man? I don´t know," he said. "Everyone in their conscience should think and do it."

Clear Views

This isn't the first time Pope Francis has spoken out during a U.S. election. Before the 2016 election, he was asked about Trump's plan to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. At that time, Francis said that anyone building a wall to block migrants "is not Christian."

On Friday, Francis recalled celebrating Mass at the U.S.-Mexico border, where he saw "many shoes left behind by migrants who ended up badly there."

Meanwhile, the U.S. bishops' conference has labeled abortion as the "preeminent priority" for American Catholics in its voter guidance.

Harris has advocated for reinstating the abortion protections previously guaranteed by Roe v. Wade and has pledged to sign such legislation if it passes Congress.

Regarding immigration, she supports a bipartisan deal that would enhance border security and also backs creating a pathway to citizenship.

Trump, on the other hand, has made mass deportation of undocumented immigrants a major goal if re-elected.

On abortion, he has taken credit for nominating three of the six Supreme Court justices who played a role in overturning Roe v. Wade, returning the decision on abortion rights to the states. However, during the presidential debate, he declined to commit to signing a national abortion ban.

When asked about the pope's remarks on Friday, the White House chose not to comment.

"The pope speaks for himself," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "I don't have any more comments from here. I haven't spoken to the president."