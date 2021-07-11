Actress Krystal will share screen space with He Is Psychometric star Jinyoung in the upcoming KBS campus drama Police University. The mini-series will follow a group of students at a police academy who will investigate a case with the help of their professor.

In the K-drama, the 26-year-old Korean-American actress will portray a student of the academy named Oh Kang Hee. The character always dreamt of becoming a police officer, and she works hard to achieve that dream. But she may face some unexpected challenges after she falls in love with her classmate Kang Sun Ho.

Sun Ho is a brilliant student of the police academy, who is also a genius hacker. He loves spending time with his friend Kang Hee. Though he is a shy boy in front of the female lead, he becomes aggressive while interacting with his professor Cha Tae Hyun. Jinyoung will portray Sun Ho onscreen.

Here is Everything to Know About Police University:

The campus drama will feature Birthcare Center actor Cha Tae Hyun as detective-cum-professor Yoo Dong Man. According to the actor, Dong Man is one of the most intelligent characters he portrayed onscreen because he is a professor. The character will team up with his students, including Krystal's character Kang Hee and Jinyoung's Sun Ho, to investigate a complicated case

The 45-year-old actor also shared some details about the upcoming KBS drama in the behind-the-script reading video. He said Police University is a campus drama with the features of an investigative series. The mini-series will focus on a case, and k-drama fans can watch it comfortably.

Who are the Supporting Cast Members of Police University and Where to Watch it Online?

Actor Lee Jong Hyuk will portray law professor Kwon Hyuk Pil, actress Hong Soo Hyun will appear in the mini-series as judo professor Choi Hee Soo, and actor Kang Shin Il will play Public Administration professor Seo Sang Hak in the upcoming campus drama. Other supporting cast members of the mini-series are Song Jin Woo as inspector Park Chul Jin, Kim Young Sin as Kang Hee's mother, Cho Young Woo, Lee Dal, and BAP member Young Jae as university students.

Screenwriter Min Jung penned the script for this KBS drama, and it is produced under the direction of director Yoo Kwon Mo. Korean drama lovers across the globe can watch the investigation drama on TV or stream it on the official webpage of KBS.

Watch Behind-the-Scene Script Reading Video below:

Police University will premiere on KBS on August 9 at 9.30 pm KST.

