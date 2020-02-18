The Los Angeles police has arrested Gareth Pursehouse, as a suspect in the murder of 38-year-old Amie Harwick, his former lover and Hollywood sex therapist. A brutally injured Harwick was found unresponsive lying on the ground below her apartment building by the police.

Fearing threat to her life, Harwick had applied for a restraining order against her 41-year-old Pursehouse for the second time. The former Playboy model had a protective order against Pursehouse in 2011, which expired, following which she had applied for a fresh one last year. According to the police, Harwick had seen Pursehouse just two weeks before her death on Saturday.

Pursehouse was arrested by a joint team of FBI and LAPD Task Force on Saturday afternoon, hours after Harwick succumbed her injuries in the hospital. According to the records, he is being held on a $2 million bail.

Police found Harwick unresponsive in her apartment

According to the release issued by the LAPD, they received a 911 call about a 'woman screaming' in the Hollywood Hills. Upon reaching the spot, around 1:16 am, the police found Harwick's roommate standing in the street. The roommate, who had escaped the apartment by jumping over the wall to call for help, informed the police about Harwick being assaulted inside her apartment.

The police found a seriously injured Harwick lying unresponsive on the ground below the three-story building. It was evident that Harwick had also suffered injuries from the fall. An unconscious Harwick was taken to the hospital where the doctors could not revive her. "The investigation revealed evidences forced entry and struggle in Harwick's house," said the police.

Drew Carey remembers Harwick

Harwick, who specialised in sex-counselling and was engaged to comedian Drew Carey for less than a year before they split up in November 2018. Paying a tribute to his ex-fiancee, the 61-year-old posted their picture on Twitter and wrote: "I hope you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did."

Later, in a statement issued through his representative, the host of The Price is Right Carey said: "Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation."

Hollywood mourns the death of their therapist

Harwick who had a bevvy of celebrities as her clients received heartwarming tributes on social media. "I was so saddened to receive this news today. Dr Amie Harwick was my therapist. Her work changed my life. It's truly heartbreaking that she passionately dedicated her life helping others heal from trauma and live freely. This shouldn't have happened to her," tweeted model Emily Sears.

"We spoke in detail about my past history w [sic] domestic abuse. She dedicated her LIFE to helping women like me. Feels unreal. RIP Dr Amie," wrote E! producer Kelsey Darragh.

"She was just a good person, who always saw the good in everyone. Amie was talking to me about it and I thought this girl seems really smart," she recalled. "I told her, you know, 'Are you a therapist? You should be a therapist," recalled Jasmin St Claire.

"This weekend a stalker murdered my friend Dr Amie Harwick because they couldn't handle rejection. When someone you care for expresses their concern over an ex or fanatic, believe them. Restraining orders never seem to work for those hellbent on harm. Protect your loved ones," expressed documentary worker Tyler Curtis.