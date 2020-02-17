Last year in the month of May, Washington became the first state in the United State to pass a law which allowed the composting of the human body as an alternative to the traditional methods of burying and cremation of the human remains. This was seen as a new way to say goodbye to the loved ones.

The law which takes effect from May 1, 2020, was signed by Governor Jay Inslee on May 21, 2019. It recognizes organic reduction of the human remains and alkaline hydrolysis as an acceptable method. The State code only permitted burial and cremation. The bill won a considerable amount of attention in the Senate. Human composting was the brainchild of Katherine Spade and Recompose is one of the upcoming start-ups that can change the Funeral industry.

Although Washington is not new to people trying to find eco-friendly ways when it comes to bidding goodbye to the deceased, this would be a step towards one of the most environment-friendly and cost-effective ways to a funeral.

Rising funeral costs

Recompose rejoiced at the decision made by the Washington state. The urban method of composting of the human body began as an idea from Spade in 2014. Today along with hydrolysis, human composting is a smooth process that ensures that you can hold on to the memory of the deceased in a more personal way. The estimated funeral cost of human composting comes up to $5,500 and the average cost of a funeral amounted up to $6,000 to $12,000 in the US.

Washington already has White Eagle Memorial Preserve Cemetery in the county of Klickitat which was one of the first steps towards resolving the issue with respect to preserving the environment. The procedure used here involves the people not being embalmed or put in caskets or have headstones.

The innovative idea by Spade will help in reducing funeral costs and create an opportunity for the family to remember the deceased. Hydrolysis has been famous in the US since the 1990s. It was initially used to dispose of cows during a decade-long foot-and-mouth epidemic. Also known as resomation, it is also a method that is catching on and is legal in 19 states in the US.

Price transparency along with the procedure

Along with the administration of the new bill in May this year, there are hopes to change the pricing that the funeral homes charge. People deal with their grief of loss with over the top expenses from the funeral as well.

The average cost was seen at thousands of dollars in the Washington state alone. In the state of California, a law was passed in 2013 ensuring the transparency of the funeral.