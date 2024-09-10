Poland Horror: Woman Kept as Sex Slave by Online Predator, Had Her Lips and Teeth Removed in 'Cruel Experiment'"

A harrowing story has emerged from Poland, where a woman named Malgorzata claims she was held captive, tortured, and raped for four years by a man she met online. Identified only by her first name, Malgorzata alleges that her captor, Mateusz Jach, 35, subjected her to extreme abuse, including removing her lips and all her teeth in what she described as "cruel experiments." The shocking case has drawn international outrage as more details come to light.

Malgorzata says she was kept locked in a stone barn in the small town of Gaiki near Glogow. The barn, previously used for animals, lacked basic amenities like electricity, running water, heating, and a proper toilet. The only window was bricked up, leaving her in complete darkness. According to reports, during her captivity, she was subjected to repeated sexual assaults and brutal experiments. She described conditions where she was hosed down with cold water at night and punished with colder showers when she failed to comply with Jach's demands.

Her ordeal began in 2019 when she met Jach online. Over the four years, she suffered multiple injuries, including a broken arm, a broken leg, and severe damage to her shoulder. She also became pregnant but was forced to give up her baby for adoption, a decision she claims was against her will. Malgorzata's captivity only came to light when she was hospitalized for a dislocated shoulder. While receiving treatment, she confided in another patient about her nightmarish experience. The fellow patient, alarmed by the details, alerted the doctors, leading to the police investigation.

Journalist Łukasz Kaźmierczak, who first reported the story for the Polish news site MyGlogow, detailed Malgorzata's severe physical and psychological condition. He described her shoulder as "very badly damaged," and noted that her face was extensively bruised, with scars covering her body. Sources close to the investigation told the Daily Mail that Malgorzata's lips had been removed, leaving an open wound where her mouth used to be. She reportedly described her captor's actions as experimental, saying, "He was doing some kind of trial on me. He was experimenting on me. He was trying out different things on me."

Authorities have charged Mateusz Jach with mental, physical, and sexual abuse. His alleged actions have sparked public outrage and drawn widespread condemnation. As Malgorzata recovers, both physically and psychologically, the case highlights the extreme dangers of online interactions and the potential for such encounters to spiral into severe abuse. The investigation continues, as officials work to piece together the full extent of the horror she endured.