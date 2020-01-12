The Xiaomi subsidiary PocoPhone's debut device was widely applauded by critics and fans for its spectacular price-to-performance ratio which challenged many of the flagships of its time. Poco F1, the mid-budget smartphone with flagship-level specifications, is still being sold in the market. No wonder, fans of PocoPhone are eagerly waiting for its successor to get released.

Despite several rumours, the Poco F2 did not launch in 2019. Instead, Xiaomi launched its powerful Snapdragon 855 equipped smartphone Redmi K20 Pro. Though many people claimed Redmi K20 as the successor to Poco F1, many fans still expect a true-blue successor to it carrying the same brand name.

And like a breath of fresh air, a new tweet has hinted at something positive about the arrival of Poco F2. A Twitter user called @_the_tech_guy has shared a few screen grabs of the device being trademarked in China.

The trademark application has not hinted at anything more about the device. But it proves that the smartphone is in the 2020 release list of Poco. However, the trademark has happened in China where Poco never released its existing device Poco F1. Yet, the Poco F1 too was registered in China two months before its release, hinting at the Poco F2's launch by March 2020.

Another tip about Poco F2

In December 2019, Pocophone Global head Alvin Tse put out a cryptic tweet reading, "You will hear more from POCO in 2020." Even though the tweet didn't mention anything specific about the upcoming devices from Poco, it is sure that a successor to Poco would arrive in 2020 carrying the name of Poco F2.

Earlier rumours

Poco F2 is reportedly one of the most loved phones. Talk about the Poco F2 hit the web soon after the release of Poco F1 in late 2018.

Weeks ago a few cases renders were leaked hinting at the imminent launch of the Poco F2.

If rumours are to be believed, the Poco F2 will pack a punch-hole style display with at least 60Hz display. The Poco F2 might also come with a Redmi K20 — like a pop-up selfie camera. But noticing the audience of Poco devices, we assume the device would rather focus on its primary camera aspect instead of making selfie-lovers happy.

The specifications trend of Poco F1 hints that the Poco F2 would either come with Snapdragon 855 or a 7 series Qualcomm processor to offer 5G connectivity alongside decent performance and battery life.

We could also see a new version of Poco's customized UI with the Poco F2. But the question that arises here is, whether it would be based on Android 10. Or an Android 9-based ROM would come with an Android 10 OTA followed up.