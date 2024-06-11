Plus Size Influencer Callejas 503 dies at 37, Cause of Death Not Known

Edgar Landaverde, a popular plus-size influencer, has passed away at the age of 37. His family confirmed the news to his 82,900 Instagram followers. "It is a painful truth for the family, but we are making it public to all media: our beloved Callejas 503 has left this world," they wrote.

The family thanked his followers for their love and support and invited them to join a memorial in a separate post. The sudden death of Landaverde, who had no known illnesses, shocked his followers.

Edgar Landaverde, known online as Callejas 503, had a strong social media presence with 82,900 followers on Instagram and around 178,000 subscribers on YouTube. Despite his popularity, the cause of his death has not been disclosed by his family. Some followers speculated on social media, with one commenting on his health habits and another mentioning he seemed unwell in recent videos.

Landaverde, from El Salvador, started his YouTube channel in 2012, sharing food reviews and daily life experiences. He often expressed frustration with the lack of support for influencers in his country, contrasting it with the high expenditure on traditional media like TV and radio.

His last Instagram post was a video discussing his motorbike, uploaded on April 24. His final YouTube vlog, posted last month, featured a lunch outing with friends at a food market in Santa Tecla.

Landaverde was buried on Saturday in Santa Tecla. His followers mourned his loss, with many sharing heartfelt messages of condolence. One follower wrote, "We will miss you in our homes, Callejas. You were part of our lives without even knowing you. Thank you for brightening our lives. God keep you in his arms and find peace now in eternal rest."