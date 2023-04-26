From Jian Ho Tan to Adam Khoo, Meet Singapore's Top 5 Most Followed YouTubers

If any social media platform is popular from a 5-year-old kid to an 85-year-old grandfather, it is undoubtedly YouTube. This is the social media platform that started creating celebrities outside the movie world.

The platform revolutionized how entertaining or informative videos were created and circulated to the masses. YouTubers offering outstanding content soon became popular as celebrities from the movie or TV world. Popular YouTubers get subscribers in millions.

Here we are listing the top Youtubers from Singapore. If you come from this wonderful place there are high chances that you must be knowing one or all of these social media celebrities.

Jian Hao Tan

Jian Hao Tan is Singapore's most popular Youtuber. He is known for his humorous content and vlogs. Hao Tan has staggering 6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

He is loved by both kids and youths across Asia. Apart from having a super successful YouTube channel he also owns an influencer marketing firm. His most-viewed video is "The 13 Types of Among Us Players," which has accumulated over 19 million views.

Dr. Trishtan Peh

A Dentist by profession Dr. Peh has 3.28 million subscribers on YouTube. He fulfills his passion for entertaining and motivating people through his YouTube channel. regularly uploads tips about how to take care of your teeth. He recommends products to his subscribers that he believes will maintain their oral health.

JJ Lin

Our third entry in the list, JJ Lin is also a very popular YouTuber in Singapore. He is a popular singer and songwriter with 1.45 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. His cool looks add charisma to his music performances and attract youth viewers to his channel.

Due to his rising popularity, JJ Lin was able to launch a new song with popular singer Anne Marie. His duet with Anne Marie was a success, and his video attracted more than 5 million views.

Peggy Neo

If you are a food or mukbang lover then certainly you can not miss out on this YouTuber. Peggy Neo shares lots of review videos on various dishes from popular food chains or food joints. Her authentic reviews can add value to your food ordering choice.

Her "Nuclear Fire Noodles Challenge" has gained over 18 million views on YouTube to date. If you're a food brand looking for a way to promote your products, consider collaborating with Peggy for a mukbang video. Her challenges are in high demand by her fans.

Adam Khoo: if you are into investment and stock trading Adam Khoo's YouTube channel is the right place for you. This professional stock and options trader and articulate writer has 908,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel. he's the author of 16 books, including bestsellers like "Winning the Game of Stocks" and "Profit from the Panic".

Thousands of new and experienced investors have learned a lot from the tips and suggestions that he provides through his YouTube videos.