Playboy Model Linked to Football Stars Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli Dies After Secret BBL Surgery

A former Playboy model, Tabby Brown, tragically passed away just days after returning to the UK from cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic. The 38-year-old secretly underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) and liposuction in October 2023. She told her family she was traveling across South America.

Upon returning home to south London, Tabby began feeling unwell but chose not to seek medical help. Instead, she took painkillers, believing her symptoms were minor. Her mother, Mahasin, assumed Tabby had caught a viral infection during her travels. Three days later, Mahasin found her daughter collapsed at their home. Despite an ambulance being called, paramedics pronounced Tabby dead at 1:30 a.m.

A postmortem revealed two puncture wounds on Tabby's pelvis and "numerous small globules of fat" in her lungs. The coroner concluded that a fat embolism caused by liposuction led to her death. Fat embolisms, though rare, are a known complication of BBL procedures, which carry the highest risk among cosmetic surgeries.

South London Coroners Court heard that Tabby, a fitness enthusiast and avid baker, was otherwise in good health. She had enjoyed a successful modeling career, appearing in Playboy, Cosmopolitan, and Elle. She also featured in music videos and advertising campaigns for renowned brands.

In a heartfelt tribute, Tabby's siblings described her as a vibrant and ambitious woman. "Tabby had a big laugh, a smile that charmed many, and a personality that matched her beauty," they said. "She lived out her dreams and brought joy to those around her. We are devastated by her sudden passing but cherish the memories we shared."

Coroner Julian Morris recorded a narrative verdict, confirming the surgery caused Tabby's death. He highlighted the dangers of BBL procedures, saying, "Fat embolisms do not occur naturally and are directly linked to this type of operation. Tabby was fit and healthy but suffered complications from the surgery, which proved fatal."

BBL surgery, which enhances the buttocks using fat from other body parts, has gained popularity in recent years. However, it is considered the most dangerous cosmetic procedure, with a higher risk of fatal outcomes than other surgeries. Experts have raised concerns over the safety standards in some clinics performing these procedures, particularly abroad.

Tabby's death is a stark reminder of the risks associated with elective surgeries, especially those performed in countries with less stringent medical regulations. Her family hopes her story will raise awareness about the potential dangers of cosmetic procedures and encourage others to prioritize their health over aesthetic desires.

Tabby Brown will be remembered not only for her beauty and career achievements but also for the love and positivity she brought to her family and friends. Her untimely death has left a void that words can barely fill.