Pitchfork Music Festival 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Pitchfork Music Festival 2023 will be held as a three-day event from Friday (July 21) to Sunday (July 23) at Union Park in Chicago. The Smile, Bon Iver, and Big Thief are the headliners for this year. Music lovers can enjoy the live on-stage performances of their favorite artists in person or online.

Ticket sales began in March. General Admission tickets are available for a day at $115, and three-day tickets are available at $249. Plus Tickets for a day have been sold out. People interested in attending the music festival can opt for the waiting list or exchange on the official website. Plus Tickets for all three days are available at $449.

Here is everything about Pitchfork Music Festival 2023, including the program schedule and live streaming details.

Program Schedule

With just a week left for the music festival to kick off with an exciting lineup that includes Alvvays, Weyes Blood, Snail Mail, and The Smile, here is the complete schedule, including the stages and the times they will perform:

Friday, July 21

1-1:40 pm â€” Nourished by Time

1:45-2:25 pm â€” Contour

2:30-3:15 pm â€” Sen Morimoto

2:45-3:30 pm â€” Mavi

3:20-4:10 pm â€” Grace Ives

3:30-4 pm â€” Leikeli47

4-4:45 pm â€” Axel Boman

4:15-5:10 pm â€” Youth Lagoon

4:45-5:15 pm â€” Perfume Genius

5:15-6:10 pm â€” Nation of Language

6-6:30 pm â€” Alvvays

6:15-7:15 pm â€” Perfume Genius

7:25-8:25 pm â€” Alvvays

7:45-8:30 pm â€” Leikeli47

8:30-9:50 pm â€” The Smile

Saturday, July 22

1-1:40 pm â€” Deeper

1:45-2:25 pm â€” Palm

2:45-3:30 pm â€” Black Belt Eagle Scout

3:20-4:10 pm â€” MJ Lenderman

3:30-4 pm â€” Buck Meek

4-4:45 pm â€” Vagabon

4:15-5:10 pm â€” Panda Bear & Sonic Boom

4:45-5:15 pm â€” Weyes Blood

5:15-6:10 pm â€” Snail Mail

5:15-6 pm â€” Julia Jacklin

6:15-7:15 pm â€” King Krule

6:30-7:15 pm â€” Yaya Bey

7:25-8:25 pm â€” Weyes Blood

7:45-8:30 pm â€” Charlotte AdigÃ©ry & Bolis Pupul

8:30-9:50 pm â€” Big Thief

Sunday, July 23

1-1:40 pm â€” Ariel Zetina

1:45-2:25 pm â€” Rachika Nayar

2:45-3:30 pm â€” Florist

3:30-4 pm â€” JPEGMAFIA

4-4:45 pm â€” Soul Glo

4:15-5:10 pm â€” JPEGMAFIA

4:45-5:15 pm â€” ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

5:15-6 pm â€” ILLUMINATI HOTTIES

6:15-7:15 pm â€” Koffee

6:30-7:15 pm â€” Hurray for the Riff Raff

7:15-7:45 pm â€” Rachika Nayar

7:45-8:30 pm â€” Mdou Moctar

8:30-9:50 pm â€” Bon Iver

How to Watch Pitchfork Music Festival 2023?

Music lovers in the US and other parts of the world, including Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Philippines, Singapore, Turkey, New Zealand, and South Africa, can watch the music festival live online on the official website or the official YouTube channel.

Apart from the live on-stage performances, the viewers can look forward to the interviews of some artists, like Weyes Blood and Perfume Genius, this year. Alvvays, Weyes Blood, King Krule, Mdou Moctar, Rachika Nayar, and Grace Ives may also join the interview series.