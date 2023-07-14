Lollapalooza 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Lollapalooza 2023 will be held as a four-day music festival at Grant Park in Downtown Chicago from Thursday (August 3) to Sunday (August 6). With nine stages and over 170 bands from various parts of the world performing live on stage alongside the shores of Lake Michigan and the beautiful Chicago skyline, music lovers from across the globe are gearing up to wave hands and nod heads with the lineup.

Tomorrow X Together will make history again this year by becoming the first K-pop group to headline the US music festival. The other headliners are Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, electronic duo ODESZA, rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers, singer-songwriter Lana Del Ray, British superstars The 1975, and Karol G.

The musical festival will feature the live onstage performances of Thirty Seconds to Mars, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maggie Rogers, Pusha T, Diplo, Tems, Lil Yachty, Portugal the Man, Yung Gravy, Sofi Tukker, Sabrina Carpenter, Sylvan Esso, The Revivalists, and Suki Waterhouse.

How to Watch

Music lovers from various parts of the world, including the UK, Canada, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, China, and Vietnam, can watch musical festival in person or enjoy it on TV.

Hulu is currently discussing the possibilities of streaming the music festival live online. The tickets for Lollapalooza 2023 are available on the official website. General Admission tickets for all four days are not available now. Fans can join the waiting list for ticket, which costs USD 386.

GA+ tickets are also unavailable, and joining the waiting list is the only way to avail tickets, costing USD 700. Limited VIP and Platinum seats are available for the concert series. General Admission tickets for two days, costing USD 270, have sold out. One-day tickets are available in all categories.

Here are the Highlight Performances of Lollapalooza 2023 by date:

August 3

Billie Eilish

Karol G

Noah Kahan

Carly Rae Jepsen

Diplo

Portugal. The Man

August 4

Kendrick Lamar

The 1975

Thirty Seconds to Mars

FoalsPeach Pit

Diesel

August 5

Odesza

Tomorrow X Together

Maggie Rogers

The Revivalists

Sylvan Esso

August 6

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Lana Del Rey

Lil Yachty

Mt. Joy

Afrojack

Lineup

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, and TXT will headline the music festival for the first time. Meanwhile, Karol G will become the first female Latin artist to headline the festival.

TXT members might surprise K-pop fans by performing unreleased songs at the musical festival. The boy band members recently hinted about their plans to new songs during their appearance in the Mnet web variety show Dope Club, hosted by choreographer Mihawk Back.

"We have to fill up about an hour and a half with our music. So we have prepared some songs that we performed at our [recent] concertsâ€”and as for new songs, we have the song we did with the Jonas Brothers, and some other songs we can not talk about yet," band member Beomgyu hinted.