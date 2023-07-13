Global Citizen Festival 2023 How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, and More

Global Citizen Festival 2023 will begin at Central Park in New York on Saturday. The annual event will feature live onstage performances by a star-studded lineup of musicians and bands, including Stray Kids, Megan Thee Stallion, and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Music lovers from various parts of the globe, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the star-studded musical program live online for free by joining the move to end extreme poverty and taking action on the official app of Global Citizen.

The organizing committee stated that it aims at collecting millions of voices urging world leaders to fight against issues perpetuating extreme poverty. According to them, the inequities affecting women and girls from various parts of the world, the impacts of climate change on the Global South, and the global hunger crisis have been major causes of extreme poverty.

Here is everything about Global Citizen Festival 2023, including the date, venue, lineup, and how to watch.

Date, Venue, and Lineup

The musical event will take place at the Great Lawn in Central Park, New York, on Saturday (September 23). The organizers revealed that 70 artists from 15 cities will perform live onstage during the musical program. Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline the program. Conan Gray, Megan Thee Stallion, and Stray Kids will perform live onstage during the star-studded musical event.

The program will kick off at 4 pm EST. The attendees can enter the venue from 2 pm to 8 pm EST. The show may end by 10 pm EST. Music lovers can watch the program for free by taking action on the official website of Global Citizen or the app. The participants will earn points with every step. They can use it to enter into the ticket draws.

A person must earn 60 points to take part in the ticket draw. The organizers have arranged five different draws for festival tickets. The participants can enter each draw multiple times.

Ticket Draws

Here are the dates on which a person can enter the ticket draws:

July 11 - July 31

Aug 1 - Aug 14

Aug 15 â€“ Aug 28

Aug 29 â€“ Sept 11

Sept 12 â€“ Sept 19

"The 2023 Global Citizen Festival campaign aims to focus on major issues perpetuating extreme poverty, including the impacts of climate change on the Global South, the inequities affecting women and girls around the world, and the global hunger crisis, and will call on governments to protect and defend advocates everywhere. The campaign will unite millions of voices, amplified by the world's biggest artists, to demand urgent action from world leaders gathering in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly in September," the organizers stated.

Meanwhile, the CEO and co-founder of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, said all G7 nations, including the US, Australia, Canada, and the UK, should meet the urgency of the hour to see development and climate change. According to him, every citizen has a vital role to play, and together, they must be laser-focused on driving results and impact in September.

"After this year's COP27, G7, World Bank spring meetings and Paris climate finance summit failed to deliver tangible results or disrupt the world's unjust systems. Complacency can't win. If we want to see breakthroughs in development and climate change, we need the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia, and all G7 nations to meet the urgency of the hour. Every citizen has a vital role to play, and together, we must be laser-focused on driving results and impact in September," he shared.