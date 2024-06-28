How Did Kinky Friedman Die? Country Music Star Who Ran for Governor of Texas Dies Aged 79 at His Austin Ranch

Singer-songwriter Kinky Friedman died on Wednesday at 79 years old. Friedman, who was also a humorist and had run for governor, died at his ranch near Austin, Texas according to reports. A statement on his social media announced, "Kinky Friedman crossed over under a rainbow at his cherished Echo Hill, surrounded by loved ones."

"Kinkster endured tremendous pain & unthinkable loss in recent years but he never lost his fighting spirit and quick wit. Kinky will live on as his books are read and his songs are sung." Friedman ran for governor of Texas in 2006, challenging incumbent Rick Perry. Despite a lively campaign, he finished fourth in the election.

A Star Is Dead

He was famed for his larger-than-life personality, characterized by curly hair peeking from under a cowboy hat and often seen with a cigar in hand. Kent Perkins, a close friend, posted a photo of Friedman on the phone with a cigar in hand on his social media account, honoring the iconic star.

Perkins wrote: "My great friend for half a century, Kinky Friedman, slipped away peacefully at home in his sleep early this morning. He leaves a legacy of laughter, music, loyalty, mercy, tolerance, servitude, and wisdom.

"He was famous as a best-selling author, humorist, songwriter, and singer. But we, his close friends and family, knew him as a rescuer of unwanted dogs and cats, a compassionate, philanthropic, soft-spoken man who devoted much of his life to serving others less fortunate.

"I learned a lot from Kinky. I never met a more honest, witty, selfless, generous, or sincere person than Richard Samet 'Kinky' Friedman.

"Somewhere in heaven, I'm sure there's a quiet corner with a big easy chair, a bright floor lamp, a big stack of biographical books, and a few old dogs wagging their tails to the faint smell of cigar smoke. Rest in peace, my friend."

Everyone's Favorite

Friedman, born Richard Samet Friedman in Chicago, was raised in Texas, where he launched his first band, King Arthur & the Carrots, during his student years. In 1973, he formed his second band, Kinky Friedman and The Texas Jewboys, which led to the release of his debut album 'Solid American'.

He continued releasing music until 2018, with notable hits such as 'They Ain't Makin' Jews Like Jesus Anymore' and 'Ride 'em Jewboy'.

In early 1976, he joined Bob Dylan on the second leg of the renowned Rolling Thunder Revue tour.

During the 1980s, he spent much of his time in New York City and battled a severe cocaine addiction, as he recounted to Rolling Stone. Following this period, he stopped composing songs altogether and successfully transitioned into writing mystery novels.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed, but Little Jewford, a longtime friend and band member, mentioned to the Times that Friedman had been unwell in recent months. Another friend, Cleve Hattersley, indicated in an interview with the Texas Tribune that Friedman had Parkinson's disease.