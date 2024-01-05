Proud Boy Who Stormed the US Capitol Then Faked His Own Overdose Death Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

Christopher Worrell, the Proud Boy who assaulted Capitol Police officers during the Jan. 6 attack—then attempted to fake his own overdose death to delay sentencing—was handed a 10-year prison sentenced on Thursday, Jan 4.

Last year, Worrell was convicted of seven counts related to the Capitol riot, during which he attacked police with "a whole can" of pepper spray, as he would later brag. Worrell was also caught on video calling Capitol police "scum" and "commies" while aiding a crowd of rioters who attempted to break the police line guarding the building.

Worrell Faked Drug Overdose Before His Sentencing

Prior to his scheduled sentencing last August, Worrell fled from his house arrest, cutting his ankle monitor and spending 45 days on the lam. He was captured about six weeks later, when he attempted to sneak back into his home in Naples, Fla.

He seemed to be unconscious and was hospitalized for five days to treat an apparent opioid drug overdose, but prosecutors say he faked his condition to delay his sentencing. "Worrell pretended to have a medical emergency as a 'delay tactic' to stall the government's investigation," prosecutors wrote in a memorandum in December.

Worrell has been in and out of custody throughout the case as he battles medical issues. He suffers from a rare form of lymphoma and said he was afraid the cancer treatment he'd get during a long prison sentence could allow the disease to kill him. He also disputed that he faked his overdose.

"I acted out of severe mental anguish and very genuine fear for my life," he said. "I am truly sorry and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."

Prosecutors Asked for a 14-Year Prison Sentence

Prosecutors had asked for a 14-year sentence on assault, obstruction of Congress and other offenses. They argued he should get a longer sentence after running away from house arrest and faking the overdose cost thousands of dollars in overtime for sheriff's deputies assigned to watch him. FBI agents also found night-vision goggles, $4,000 in cash, and survivalist gear in his home, authorities said.

Worrell had previously been held in jail in Washington, but was released in November 2021, after a judge substantiated his civil-rights complaints about his treatment in the jail. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth found Worrell's medical care for a broken hand had been delayed, and held D.C. jail officials in contempt of court.

Lamberth said Thursday that Worrell's complaints and his response had led to reforms in the system and he wanted to ensure that he would get adequate cancer treatment in prison, but his crimes still warranted a hefty sentence.