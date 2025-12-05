PICTURED: Virginia 'Anarchist' Brian Cole Who Planted Pipe Bombs Outside US Capitol on Eve of Jan. 6 Riots Unmasked

Accused DC pipe-bomber Brian Cole Jr. was pictured for the first time since his arrest, after being charged with allegedly planting explosive devices outside both the Republican and Democratic National Committee buildings just before the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol unrest.

Cole's mother had shared a smiling photo of him in a blue dress shirt and tie on Instagram for National Sons' Day back in September 2024. The photo was shared more than three years after the explosive devices were allegedly planted, offering a rare, personal glimpse of her son amid the serious accusations surrounding him. The Virginia native was arrested on Thursday after FBI agents swarmed his family's Woodbridge home.

Face of Evil

The case had gone cold during the Biden years, so the sudden arrest came as a surprise to many following the long-dormant case. "Today's arrest happened because the Trump administration has made this case a priority," US Attorney Pam Bondi told reporters at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Bondi said that several law-enforcement teams had spent months carefully reviewing every piece of evidence until they finally found a solid lead — one strong enough to move forward with the operation in a way that was both safe and effective.

"The total lack of movement in this case in our nation's capital undermined the public trust of our enforcement agencies."

Bondi also claimed that the evidence used to find Cole, 30, had been "collecting dust" and essentially ignored during the Biden administration.

FBI Director Kash Patel — whose team led the investigation — backed up her criticism, saying that officials under Biden "refused and failed" to take action on the information they already had.

"This is what a focused, disciplined Bureau delivers for the American people," Patel said.

Nabbed at Last

Cole has been hit with charges for using an explosive device and trying to cause destruction with explosive materials. Bondi noted that investigators may add even more charges as the case moves forward.

On the night before Congress met to certify the 2020 electoral votes, a man — now believed to be Cole — was caught on camera wandering through Washington, DC, and placing what officials later confirmed were "viable explosive devices" outside both the Republican and Democratic headquarters.

The bombs were found the next afternoon, just as Congress was preparing to wrap up the certification — and as crowds of Trump supporters were forcing their way into the US Capitol.

During the Biden years, the FBI offered a $500,000 reward for any tip that could help them make an arrest.

When Trump took office, his administration renewed that reward in early October and released a fresh video that showed the suspect roaming through a residential DC neighborhood on the same night the bombs were planted.

Investigators said Cole bought various supplies from stores across northern Virginia — including eight different Home Depot locations, plus Micro Center, Lowe's, and Walmart — and they believe he began experimenting with building the devices as far back as 2019.

The bombs were made from 8-inch galvanized steel pipes with capped ends. Each one was wired with a nine-volt battery and simple white kitchen items to complete the setup, according to federal officials.