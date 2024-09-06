PICTURED: Colt Gray Who Opened Fire and Killed Four at Georgia School Was 'Obsessed' With Parkland Massacre as Motive Remains Unclear

Georgia high school shooter who killed four and wounded nine others in a rampage on Wednesday morning has been pictured for the first time since his arrest. The shooter, identified as 14-year-old Colt Gray, began firing at Apalachee High School in Winder shortly after 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said that Gray surrendered immediately when confronted by school resource officers at the scene. By the time he put down his weapon, the shooter had already taken the lives of two students and two teachers. Police have charged Gray as an adult. Gray was also investigated by the FBI last year for making online threats of shooting.

Babyface Killer Obsessed with Parkland Shooting

According to reports, when police searched his home on Wednesday, they found clues suggesting that the teenager had a deep interest in mass shootings. Investigators reportedly also found signs that he was "obsessed" with the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed.

In May 2023, officers from Jackson County interviewed Gray and his father regarding a Discord channel suspected to be connected to the then-13-year-old, which allegedly issued threats about a school shooting.

The Discord account had a username in Russian, which, when translated, spelled "Lanza," a reference to Adam Lanza, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooter, according to the officers.

Gray denied being behind the threats, claiming he had shut down his Discord account after it was repeatedly hacked. He expressed concern over being accused of such actions.

Gray's family has remained silent when approached by reporters.

However, Gray's aunt, Annie Polhamus Brown, posted on Facebook in the aftermath, highlighting the several challenges he had "dealt with" and saying that she "will take care of my nephew and what he needs on this side."

Gray is currently being held in juvenile detention in Georgia, with his initial court appearance set for Friday morning.

Sheriffs have confirmed that he will be tried as an adult. Authorities have yet to release the identities of the other three people who were killed and have said that there is no early proof suggesting they were specifically targeted, though the investigation is still ongoing.

Always Wanted to Carry Out Shooting

Officials said that Gray's shooting rampage was stopped within minutes, as he immediately surrendered when confronted by law enforcement, "giving up and getting on the ground."

Officials said during an evening press conference that Gray allegedly used an AR-15 style rifle to open fire inside the high school. He "immediately surrendered" to two school resource officers and was arrested shortly after starting his deadly attack.

It remains unclear how the 14-year-old obtained the weapon used in the attack, and officials have not disclosed the type of firearm involved.

Following his arrest, Gray will face murder charges and will be tried as an adult, according to the Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement said that Gray began shooting around 10:23 a.m., impacting at least 13 people as chaos unfolded at the school.