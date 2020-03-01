Dasha Mart has left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post. The diva has set hearts racing in a skimpy thong bikini swimsuit on her official Instagram handle. In the picture, Dasha is seen sitting on a beach enjoying a sunny day while she flaunts her assets. She wears her sleek messy hair down behind her back.

Dasha shared the photo for her Instagram fans, who later flooded the comments section of her official Instagram account with several kisses, love and fire emojis. The eye-popping photo in which Dasha stands sun-kissed racked up over 20K likes and views. The hot model often leaves fans breathless with her unique and bold pictures. She isn't shy of showing off her sexy figure that often makes fans go crazy.

Earlier, Dasha shared a picture in which she wore a sexy black bodysuit with a deep cut in the chest flaunting her underboobs. She also held a classy bag which made her look elegant in the outfit. In another Instagram post, Dasha went fully naked. She sat down to pose in front of the camera while her private parts were covered only with white paint.

The photo grabbed millions of eyeballs within a fraction of time and created a buzz among fans. The model is known for her unconventional style and her unique photoshoots make her stand out from the other models in the industry. Dasha's work is what defines her talent and she likes taking up challenges.

The Russian beauty seems to have been born with a body that was made for modelling in hot bikinis. The Russian bombshell, who has as many as 1.8 million people following her on the social media platform, is one of the well-known faces in the modelling industry today.