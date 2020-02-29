American bombshell Ana Cheri often makes heads turn on social media platforms. She has made a mark in the modelling industry with her talent. Her hot and sexy photoshoots put out on the internet are what people love to see, making her one of the most popular Instagram celebrities. Now, Ana sizzles in a tiny swimsuit in her latest Instagram photo which has grabbed as many as 166K hits.

Ana shared the eye-popping picture along with the caption: "Headed to Maui Hawaii Right Now!!! Spam some dolphins emojis for a shout out! the more you spam the better your chances Love you all!! AnaCheri.com." She also shared some dolphin emojis. The 31-year-old modelling queen is also known for her passion for her business and fitness. Ana loves to flaunt her hot curvy figure and assets on the internet. She earlier shared some of the sexiest photos on Instagram in which she went nude on the beach.

The photos went viral. Ana is most popular for her Instagram presence and her content on the Onlyfans page. Apart from modelling, Ana loves to show off her makeup skills on the social media platform. Recently, she shared a video in which she gave a makeup tutorial to her fans. The video garnered more than 440K views and fans thanked her for the simplest makeup tips to get a party-ready look.

The American beauty is also a fitness enthusiast and many young modelling aspirants look up to her. On the personal front, Ana is married to fitness trainer Ben Moreland. The couple is often spotted vacationing together at Miami.

In one of Ana's Instagram post, both are seen kissing and embracing one another proving that they have a unbreakable relationship and chemistry.