The teen who killed two and injured at least six others after opening fire at Florida State University had been diagnosed with emotional dysregulation, according to a report. However, Phoenix Ikner, 20, was no longer taking his prescribed medicines at the time of the deadly attack, according to a source who spoke to CNN.

Ikner went on his rampage on the Tallahassee campus last week, wherein he used a handgun that belonged to his Sheriff's Deputy stepmom, investigators said. Police have not yet shared the motive behind the attack but said it is still too early to say whether Ikner's his mental health condition played a role in the attack.

Was off Medication at the Time of Attack

Ikner is accused of opening fire randomly, with no known connection with the victims, according to authorities. The two people who lost their lives were identified as Aramark Collegiate Hospitality regional vice president Tiru Chabba and FSU dining coordinator Robert Morales.

Ikner was also injured during the incident after police shot him when he declined to follow their orders. He is currently hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Iknerhas since invoked his right to remain silent after he was arrested in the aftermath of the tragedy. He is likely to face several charges, including first-degree murder, once he is discharged from the hospital and transferred to a detention facility.

His stepmother was identified by authorities as Leon County Sheriff's Deputy Jessica Ikner. She confirmed that Ikner had access to one of her weapons, which was found at the scene.

During a press briefing, Leon County Sheriff McNeil said that the suspect had previously been involved in the department's youth programs and described him as being closely connected to the Leon County Sheriff's Office community.

Cops Yet to Determine Motive

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said that the weapon used in the attack was a personal handgun that had previously been issued to Ikner's stepmother for official use. However, he also clarified that deputies are allowed to "to purchase the handgun they used prior."

Hours after the shooting, some of Ikner's former classmates came forward, claiming that he held "white supremacist" beliefs and often voiced "far-right rhetoric." One student, who had participated in a political discussion group with him, told NBC that Ikner had expressed his white supremacist views.

"Basically our only rule was no Nazis — colloquially speaking — and he espoused so much white supremacist rhetoric and far right rhetoric as well," Reid Seybold said.

Ikner also had a troubled childhood. According to reports, his biological mother, Anne-Mari Eriksen, allegedly kidnapped him when he was 11 years old and fled to Norway during a bitter custody battle with his father.

The incident happened nearly ten years ago. She was even arrested after returning to the United States and sued Ikner's father, but the lawsuit was later dismissed.