Phoenix Cop Under Investigation After Making Porn While on Duty, Posting Clips on Twitter

A Phoenix, Arizona, police officer is under investigation after reportedly filming and distributing pornography while he was working for the department from his home.

The Phoenix Police Department has launched an investigation into the actions of Officer Christian Goggans, who allegedly filmed and uploaded graphic pornography starring himself to a public Twitter page that he shot while he was assigned to home duty with the department, AZFamily.com reported.

Goggans Posted Pornographic Content on Twitter as 'Rico Blaze'

Goggans, 30, who had also been traveling to and from Las Vegas to produce and star in adult videos, posted the explicit content online using the Twitter alias "Rico Blaze." The Twitter page contained dozens of explicit videos of the officer engaging in sexual acts with women.

"We can confirm there is an open internal investigation underway involving Officer Goggans," the Phoenix Police Department told Arizona's Family in a statement. "Officer Goggans was on home assignment prior to the start of the investigation for unrelated and non-disciplinary reasons."

Goggans was Assigned to Work for Department from Home

Goggans was hired at the department in 2020 and it is believed he began making pornography in 2019. It is unclear why Goggans was assigned to work from home but officers who work from home are required to check in with the department once a day by phone.

The Twitter page belonging to Goggans has since been set on private mode and the tweets are protected. Goggans' current employment status at the department is not yet known but we have reached out to the department for a comment.



In September, a female Detroit police officer was suspendedafter her department found out that she was posting pornographic content on her OnlyFans page, as previously reported.