Anonymous hackers attacked Philadelphia's some computers in the courthouse network and disrupted e-filing as well as docketing services on May 21. But as per new reports, the issue remains the same throughout the country.

The premier information platform, Government Technology reported that Pennsylvania's Luzerne County Correctional Facility computer networks are still showing signs of disruption as the inmates are unable to order items from the jail commissary.

The Philadelphia Courts First Judicial District of Pennsylvania stated in a notice on May 31 that the authorities are working "in concert to ensure the safety of the First Judicial District's electronic web system following the discovery of malware on a limited number of FJD workstations."

The notice also added that "As a precautionary measure the FJD's website, employee email accounts, and electronic filing (e-file) have been temporarily suspended."

However, the notice did not reveal any details about the virus which was used in this cyber attack incident while stating any kind of specific details could "jeopardize the remediation process we are engaged in."

"In addition to City OIT, the FJD is contracting the services of a firm specializing in cybersecurity to assist in getting impacted operations restored safely," it further added.

After the data breach, the online court has been using social media platforms, such as Twitter to communicate with people. As per the reports, Philadelphia officials have hired cybersecurity firm to investigate the security breach but refused to reveal the name.

So far the officials have described the unnamed associates as the firm which is specialized in "cybersecurity to assist in getting impacted operations restored safely."