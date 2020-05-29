A South-Philadelphia couple intends to end the lockdown with a bang, literally. With the sole intention of ending the longest 'dry spell' due to coronavirus lockdown and social distancing rules, the enthusiastic couple is organizing an Avenger-themed 'Post Pandemic Pan-Philadelphia Orgy' in their neighborhood.

Since its outbreak in Wuhan Province of China last year in December, the global pandemic that has raged through every country has brought the world to a standstill. Despite the lockdown restrictions and strict social distancing norms, the fatal virus has infected over 5.5 million people globally and killed more than 361,000.

Couple Planned the Event as a Joke

The couple, a lighting engineer named Bob and a sex therapist named Alyssa, in their late 20's, began dating after hitting it off at a bar in December last year. During the lockdown, they stayed together to realize their compatibility.

"Humanity is currently in the middle of the largest dry spell in all of history, that's what inspired the flyers. It may seem strange to advertise an orgy in such a public way, but yes, we wanted to bring a smile to our neighbors' faces," said Bob.

Speaking to New York Post, the couple, who have never been a part of an orgy before, said that it is on. They posted around 30 fliers in south Philadelphia, and it has gone viral on the internet. The information on the flier provides an email id for inquiries. It also states that the entry is subjected to screening and refreshments including drinks would be provided at the event.

Stating that the get together was intended to be a joke, the couple said looking at the overwhelming response, they are now considering hosting the event once it is safe.

Eighty Applicants Have Already Applied for the Event

Alyssa said they were overwhelmed by the response, adding that they even received an enquiry from Nevada. Bob said they received about 80 e-mails, with some seriously seeking participation. "The demand is overwhelming. A lot of messages are just, 'is this real?' I think we turned down some people at the beginning because we didn't realize we were for real," Bob told the publication.

The couple revealed that the reason behind choosing Avengers as the theme for their orgy party was that it will include masks. The couple has not set the date yet for the event.