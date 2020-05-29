US President Donald Trump became a victim of false claims, after a parody account on Twitter linked him with the fictitious murder of a woman who never existed in the first place. The airy claim caused an uproar on Twitter, with users demanding justice for the imaginary murdered woman.

As per the the fake claim made by the parody account on Twitter, Trump murdered his pregnant former assistant Carolyn Gombell, 20 years ago, after she threatened to expose her "affair" with Trump in 2000.

The claim, made by a user running the parody account under the name God, @TheTweetOfGod, posted the controversial tweet regarding the murder (that never took place for there was no such woman) and subsequent "cover-up". Fact-checks by a few websites claimed that Gombell never existed and the accusations were false and baseless.

What Caused the Fake Claim?

The accusatory tweets came days after Trump, in a series of tweets, raked up a controversy accusing MSNBC host and former Republican congressman Joe Scarborough of killing a staff member Lori Klausutis who worked for him when he was a congressman in 2001.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Scarborough was 800 miles away at the time of Klausutis' death. However, despite a request from Klausutis' husband to remove the derogatory and misleading tweets from Trump, Twitter refused to budge.

The parody account tweeted: "Donald Trump killed his personal assistant, Carolyn Gombell, in October 2000. He strangled her because he'd gotten her pregnant and was threatening to tell the press. Then he bribed NYPD Police Chief Bernie Kierik to cover it up. IT'S TIME TO INVESTIGATE. #JusticeForCarolyn"

Carolyn Gombell Never Existed

It was soon after the first tweet that the fact-checking machinery swung into action to trace the "murdered" assistant of Trump.

Hill Reporter stated that any small amount of research would reveal that Gombell was not a real person. "The joke is in response to Twitter's refusal to take down Trump's misleading tweets," stated the publication.

Snopes, a fact checking website, also claimed that Gombell never existed. It went on to confirm that there was no article regarding the death a woman named "Monica White" by jumping in front of a train in New York in 2000.

Carolyn Gombell Trends Two Decades After Her 'Death'

Despite the claims being fake, Twitter was trending with the hashtag #JusticeForCarolyn. "Trump is a murderer. Trump murdered Carolyn Gombel in 2000 and he has killed 100,000 in 2020. It is absolutely sickening that he is president. The gop have blood on their hands to support the horror of trump," wrote one user.

All true, #Trumptater boasted about serial sexual assault, so why not make that trend? Because people are having fun with fictitious Carolyn Gombel. By the way there are several real Carolyn Gombels. Just not that one. I checked," tweeted another user.

"Man, I would NOT want to be in the White House this morning. Trump has manned his fecal catapult and is flinging shit everywhere to see what sticks. I wonder if this is about #CarolynGombell," said another user.