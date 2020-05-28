Days after being accused of sharing a close bond with American pedophile and ex-offender Jeffery Epstein, a new claim has suggested that former US President Bill Clinton had an affair with Ghislaine Maxwell. Deemed to be the right-hand of Epstein, the British socialite pimped underage girls for the sex offender.

The claim of Clinton-Maxwell affair has been made in 'A Convenient Death - The Mysterious Demise Jeffrey Epstein', a book scheduled to be released on June 2. The book is authored by Alana Goodman and Daniel Halper.

Clinton Had Sex With Maxwell During Overseas Trips

An exclusive excerpt from the book, available with New York Post, detailed the extent of Clinton and Maxwell's relationship. "The ex-president — who denies cheating on wife Hillary Clinton with Maxwell — reportedly engaged in the romps during overseas trips on Epstein's private plane, a customized Boeing 727 that's since become known as the Lolita Express. The nation's 42nd head of state also repeatedly sneaked out to visit Maxwell at her Upper East Side townhouse," read the excerpt.

During his tenure as the US President, Clinton had a sexual relation with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which ultimately led to his downfall. The new book claims that Clinton repeatedly visited Maxwell at her Manhattan townhouse.

"(Bill) and Ghislaine were getting it on. That's why he was around Epstein - to be with her. You couldn't hang out with her without being with him. Clinton just used him like everything else," a source quoted in the book.

Infamously dubbed as Lolita Express, Epstein's private 727 Boeing jet is believed to have flown several high-profile people including disgraced British Royal Prince Andrew, who shared close ties with Epstein. Notably, Maxwell was one of the few guests who attended Chelsea Clinton's wedding in July 2010. Clinton and Maxwell were also photographed together standing in the doorway of Epstein's plane in the early 2000s.

Clinton Denies Having an Affair With Maxwell

New York Post reported a 2002 New York magazine article, called Maxwell a "man-eater" after she and Clinton were clicked dining at the Madison Avenue Italian mainstay Nello. The publication further stated that Maxwell was reportedly at Clinton's side during the New York education charity gala held in 2001.

Clinton, while accepting taking four trips on Epstein's plane, has claimed that he was unaware of the "terrible crimes" committed by the sex-offender. The Sun stated that in a statement, Clinton's spokesman, Angel Urena, has denied his reported affair with Maxwell: "It's a total lie today, it's a total lie tomorrow, and it'll be a total lie years from now."