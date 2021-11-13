Pfizer CEO's Wife Myriam Bourla Dies From Covid-19 Vaccine Complications, Was Hesitant to Receive Vaccine?

A viral claim suggesting the death of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla's wife due to the complications arising out of Covid-19 vaccine is found to be fake. Reports about the death of Myriam Bourla claimed that she died on November 10.

Previously, hoax about Bourla's arrest had surfaced on social media. It was claimed that the Pfizer CEO was arrested for fraud, falsifying data and paying bribes.

Myriam Had Refused to Take Vaccine Jab?

The recent claim was made by Conservative Beaver, a Canadian news website. The article headlined, "Wife of Pfizer's CEO dies after complications from the vaccine," said that according to Myriam's doctor she died from complications from the COVID-19 vaccine early Wednesday. The article was published on November 10.

Stating that Myriam was brought New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital's emergency room by the paramedics following which she died. "The cause of death has been listed as complications from the Pfizer vaccine," claimed the website.

"Myriam Bourla lived in the New York suburb of Scarsdale with her husband. Like many others, Bourla expressed skepticism with her husband's experimental injection, originally refusing to take it," the article read further.

Here is the Truth

Debunking the claim made by the website, Lead Stories, a fact-checking outlet, said that the report was untrue and Myriam was very much alive. It also stated, "Conservative Beaver, the website where the claim originated, often writes fabricated stories about public figures."

The controversial site had previously claimed that Bourla was arrested at his home in the affluent suburb of Scarsdale, New York by the FBI and charged with multiple counts of fraud. "Bourla is being held while he awaits a bail hearing. Federal agents are in the process of executing a search warrant at his home and at multiple other properties he owns across the country," it wrote while adding that media blackout was ordered following Bourla's arrest.

On November 11, Bourla tweeted a picture of his wife while attending an awards ceremony at Mellon Auditorium in Washington. "Enjoying the moment with my wife and Pfizer's Chief Human Resources Officer at last night's @AtlanticCouncil Distinguished Leadership Awards. Glad we were able to be together in person as I accepted this award on behalf of our purpose-driven colleagues around the world," he wrote. In a communique to the outlet, a Pfizer spokesperson said that Myriam Bourla's death is a "false claim."