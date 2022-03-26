How Did Taylor Hawkins Die? Legendary Foo Fighters Drummer Found Dead in Bogota Hotel While on South America Tour

Rock legend and Foo Fighters legendary drummer Taylor Hawkins has died. He was 50, when he breathed his last, according to a statement from the band. Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room on Bogota's northwestern outskirts, where the band was scheduled to perform at a festival on Friday night.

Foo Fighters were on tour in South America at the time of Hawkins' death, and were set to perform at Festival EstÃ©reo Picnic in BogotÃ¡, Colombia. The organizers announced that there had been a medical emergency and the band would not be performing. No cause of death has been given.

Gone too Soon

The news regarding the drummer's demise was shared on the band's Instagram and Twitter account. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," the statement on the band's official Twitter page read.

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live with us forever," Foo Fighters wrote.

"Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

News of Hawkins' death spread like wildfire and dozens of fans, journalists, and videographers gathered outside the hotel in Bogota where the band had been staying. Many others were shocked at the news, with some even lighting candles.

Outside the hotel, ambulances and police cars could be seen stationed. Hawkins' body was finally taken out of the hotel late Friday night, loaded into a coroner's van, and transported away.

Hawkins, who was married to Alison and father of two teenage children, Oliver and Annabelle, had just finished a string of South American tour dates, with the band's most recent performance coming last Sunday in San Isidro, Argentina.

Leaving Behind a Legacy

Hawkins played with Foo Fighters for more than two decades, joining shortly after they finished making their 1997 album 'The Colour and the Shape'.

After his previous band Nirvana disintegrated following the suicide of lead vocalist Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl formed Foo Fighters in 1994.

While Grohl was drumming for Nirvana, he joined Foo Fighters to take on lead vocals and guitar, and Hawkins had the daunting job of drumming in a band created by one of rock's most legendary drummers.

"I was a little nervous at first, but I got over that," he told OC Weekly soon after joining.

"Any instance where you're auditioning for something, you're going to be nervous. But no-one can play better than Dave Grohl. He just has this vision in his head."

During the band's live shows, the two would occasionally switch roles, with Hawkins taking over vocals. Many fans uploaded clips of him singing Queen's Somebody to Love after his death was confirmed.

Prior to being Foo Fighters, Hawkins played drums for Alanis Morissette. However, he was more than just a drummer. Hawkins proved to be a strong singer-songwriter throughout his time with the famed band, aiding in the co-writing of many of the group's iconic tunes.

He's also collaborated with Coheed and Cambria, Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash, former Jane's Addiction bassist Eric Avery's first solo album, Foo Fighters bandmate Chris Shiflett's side group Jackson United, and Queen guitarist Brian May's solo album 'Another World' from 1998.

However, in 2001, he had a setback when he overdosed on heroin and spent two weeks in coma. He married Allison in 2005, and the couple eventually had three children, Oliver, Annabelle, and Everleigh, who influenced his later work.

The Foo Fighters, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, are scheduled to perform on April 3 at the Grammy Awards. The band will also be on the road throughout North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand through December but now things might change.