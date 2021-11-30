Is PETA Selling Goods Made of Human Skin? Twitterati Bash Satirical Campaign for Being Tone Deaf

People For Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) received flak for its unconventional method of protesting against goods made from animal skin. Taking a dig at 'Urban Outfitters,' PETA launched its satirical shop, 'Urban Outraged' selling goods supposedly made from human skin. Netizens bashed the organization for being tone-deaf towards human rights atrocities.

According to a press release, the shop, 'Urban Outraged' features a number of clothing items made of the finest leather that have 'human faces on the jackets, human teeth on the shoes, and human blood oozing from the bags.' A tagline of the satirical brand described it as "Fashion that dares to ask the question 'Who are you wearing?'"

PETA's executive vice president, Tracy Reiman told The Post that a cow feels fear and pain in a slaughterhouse every bit as much as humans would. "PETA's Urban Outraged challenges shoppers to see the individual behind every bit of animal skin on store racks and shelve," Reiman added.

'Slaughtered people'

Items sold on 'Urban outraged' are obviously fictional and are mere illustrations of human leather goods. The goods feature the proverbial names of the supposedly 'slaughtered people' whose organs were used to produce the items. PETA has left no stone unturned to give its new controversial campaign a reality touch as the items sold on 'Urban Outraged' even have fictional reviews. "I'm not really a boot person, but I'm glad Meg was because these are the best boots I've ever worn," read one review.

'Afterlife Collection'

The said site also features a fictional 'Afterlife Collection' that supposedly offers services to have a deceased loved one's skin made into various necro-wear. PETA is infamous for its offbeat campaigns to raise awareness against animal cruelty. The satirical site appearing to sell goods made from human skin did not go well with netizens as they accused the organization of taking things too far 'without examining the history or context.'

'Whitest form of activism'

Twitterati, referring to the ordeal that black slaves went through, accused PETA of being tone-deaf to past and current human rights atrocities. "Making fake human leather clothes to make a point is the whitest form of activism I can given this used to be a real practice," one person tweeted.

"At least your failed attempt to teach leather is skin served the purpose of a quick lesson on our barbaric history," wrote another.