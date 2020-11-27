PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) shared a social media post on Thanksgiving Day in a bid to deter people from eating turkey meat, a holiday staple, as part of its ThanksVegan campaign but the post has raised eyebrows on social media over its X-rated nature.

On Thursday, the animal rights organization took to social media to post an image of a decapitated human served on a dinner plate, resembling a cooked turkey, with what appears to be an artichoke jutting out of its "anus."

The unsavory meal had the words, "Imagine if you were the one being stuffed for Thanksgiving dinner" written above it. "Think about trading places with a turkey this #Thanksgiving," PETA captioned the post.

However, what seemed like an innocent social media post started being circulated around Twitter over its X-rated double meaning. For the uninitiated, "getting stuffed" is a slang term for having sex. The post instantly went viral on Twitter with more than 15,000 retweets and thousands of comments, causing PETA to start trending on the micro-blogging platform.

PETA Mocked for Being 'Horny' on the Job

Users mocked the organization for being "horny" on the job with some hilarious reactions on Twitter. "PETA horny tweeting on Thanksgiving smh," wrote one user, while another commented "whoever's running @peta on insta is a li'l freak."

"Woah PETA, at least take me out to dinner first," tweeted yet another. "PETA really got freaks doing the job," wrote a fourth user.

Here are some of the reactions:

PETA's Social Media Controversies

This is not the first time PETA has sparked controversy over a social media post. In July, the organization drew flak from users after posting a graphic Twitter post that showed the dissection of a cat's face as an "Everything is Cake" meme that was taking over the internet, as previously reported.

In response to one Twitter post, they said: "Remember, as disturbing as it is to see this abuse, we only have to look at the pictures—the animals have to live it. They will have truly died in vain if they die without anyone documenting their suffering and shouting the injustice of it to the world."