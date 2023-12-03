Perfect Marriage Revenge Ending, Episode 12 (Finale): How to watch, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Perfect Marriage Revenge ending will reveal if Han Yi Joo and Seo Do Guk will get their happy ending. Episode 12 will air on MBN on Sunday (December 3) at 9:50 pm KST. The preview hints at troubled moments for the onscreen couple -- Han Yi Joo and Seo Do Guk. They will meet with a fatal accident at the same time. Will they overcome the challenges and lead a happy life together? People in South Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the spin-off with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The revenge drama revolves around the life of a young woman named Han Yi Joo. She enters into a marriage contract with a young businessman named Seo Do Guk. The female lead travels back in time after she meets with a tragic accident. She plans revenge against her step-sister, stepmother, and former partner, Yoo Se Hyuk. It is based on a webtoon of the same name.

Here is everything about Perfect Marriage Revenge episode 12, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to watch?

The romantic comedy-drama will air its last episode on MBN on Sunday (December 3) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of Perfect Marriage Revenge Episode 12:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 11:20 pm

New Zealand - 1:50 am

Japan - 9:50 pm

Mexico - 7:50 am

Brazil - 9:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 pm

India - 6:20 pm

Indonesia - 7:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 2:50 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Casts and Spoilers

Sung Hoon portrays Seo Do Guk, Jung Yoo Min plays Han Yi Joo, Jin Ji Hee appears as Han Yoo Ra, Kang Shin Hyo features Seo Jong Wook, Oh Seung Yoon plays Yoo Se Hyuk, Lee Min Young portrays Lee Jung Hye, Jeon No Min features Han Jin Woong, Lee Byung Joon plays Han Woon Jae, Ban Hyo Jung appears as Lee Tae Ja, Kim Eung Soo plays Seo Young Kyun, Lee Mi Sook portrays Cha Yeon Hwa, and Oh Ha Nee features Seo Do Na in the mini-series.

The preview for episode 12 hints at troubled moments for the onscreen couple. Han Yi Joo went missing in the penultimate episode. Seo Do Guk started looking for his lover everywhere. The onscreen couple will meet with an accident while fighting their enemies. Will they meet the same fate? The viewers are desperate to know if they can look forward to a happy ending.